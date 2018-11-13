The weeklong Early Signing Period for basketball begins on Wednesday. Our Rivals recruiting analysts field a trio of questions regarding the signing period. MORE: Why do top recruits even sign? | Eric Bossi's Early Signing Period storylines

1. What will be the No. 1 storyline a week from now as the Early Signing Period is coming to a close?

Drew Timme Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ERIC BOSSI: For me it will be the high number of five-star prospects who have taken all, or at least most, of their visits but have decided not to sign early. From No. 1 Vernon Carey, Jr. down to the lowest-ranked five-star, Kofi Cockburn, we don't have confirmation that any of these guys outside of big man Drew Timme will for sure be making their college decision. COREY EVANS: How many five-star prospects decided to keep their recruitment open and not sign. A large number of the Rivals150 have already come off the board, but eight of the top 10 prospects have yet to commit. Now, one of these elite prospects could throw us a curveball and make for a surprise signing but with where things sit, the team rankings will not change muc during the first signing period. DAN MCDONALD: I'm always intrigued to see which five-stars at the top of the rankings commit and sign, and which ones decide to keep things open throughout their senior season. Outside of Cole Anthony, who has been pretty firm that he's signing late, it seems like there is more uncertainty about whether some of the top-ranked prospects will sign or not. One in particular, James Wiseman, has my complete attention. His decision feels the like most important one in the country to a particular school (Memphis).

2. Which schools should have most, if not all, of their 2019 targets signed by the end of the early period?

Villanova coach Jay Wright AP

ERIC BOSSI: The top three classes in the country belong to USC, Villanova and Louisville. As things stand I don't anticipate any of them adding more players to their classes. Things could possibly change during the spring but for now they look to be totally locked in, all of their guys are expected to sign and none of them are considered to be serious options for any of the remaining high-level prospects. COREY EVANS: For the most part, the majority of the top classes are about done this fall. Florida, Louisville and USC have already had to say no to more than one recruit since they had filled all of their scholarships for next year. Each has hit a variety of boxes this fall and should feel great a week from now with each of the members of its 2019 class expected to sign in the days ahead. DAN MCDONALD: Villanova comes to mind here. Jay Wright and his staff locked down four of their top targets in the early period, giving them an advantage in focusing on their own season and also giving them more time to look ahead to the 2020 and 2021 classes.

3. Which player will provide the most drama between the early and late signing periods?

Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB