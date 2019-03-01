Inside McDonald's Nuggets, we make a case for changing the video-review process, name the Team of the Week and double down on a previous prediction.

I know you have been right there with me on this subject. You have been watching a big college basketball game lately, whether it involves your team or a game you were just casually watching. The game was relatively close late and there were a number of stoppages in the game for the same reason: video review.

College basketball really needs to get this under control. It kills the flow of the game and it is not good for the fans in the arena or watching on TV. At any given time, you could be sitting on your couch watching college hoops and flipping between games and you'll find two or more games at the same time with the officials at the monitor reviewing a call. It’s not fun for anybody involved. I even saw a game in which a coach pleaded for a review on a call that wasn’t really that close, but the officials reviewed it anyway, and it gave this coach essentially an extra timeout because he was out of them.

I’m proposing three changes to the reviewing process.

First, make it similar to the NFL, where coaches get three “challenges” for the game on non-judgment calls (out of bounds, clock errors, arc rule, etc.). These can be used at any time, but unlike the NFL, you don’t get them back if you are right.

The second part of my change: Reviews can't last more than 30 seconds once the replay starts on the monitor. These reviews have been taking way too long, sometimes a few minutes.

And lastly, during a review players must stand in the painted area in front of their bench to prevent coaches from essentially getting extra timeouts out of these challenges.