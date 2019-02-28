In today's Three-Point Play, five-star Jaden McDaniels continues to keep things quiet, Washington has a defensive superstar who still might be under the radar and three 2019 prospects who will be defensive game-changers next year.

Jaden McDaniels has kept things quiet on the recruiting front, and that has been by design. His family went through the process four years ago where Jaden’s older brother, Jalen McDaniels, became a late-bloomer before committing to San Diego State. The McDaniels have decided to let the process play out in a similar manner.

“(Recruiting) is still the same. I haven’t really paid much attention to it,” McDaniels said. “I am more worried about my season right now and after the season, I will give it some thought.”

His Federal Way High team remains in pursuit of a state title and once his senior season is over, his recruitment could then pick up.



“Give me like a week and a half, two weeks after the season, and then I will start things back up and begin talking to coaches again and try and make my decision,” he said.

Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington all remain in the hunt. Could he select the blue blood path that is Kentucky? How about San Diego State, which has helped his brother become a potential first round pick in June’s NBA Draft? Texas’ Shaka Smart has connected well with him and his family, all while UCLA still affords the chance to play for a national entity under the bright lights of southern California. Lastly, Washington is the home school that just nabbed five-star Isaiah Stewart and has the pathway to win the Pac-12 for the next few years thanks to the foundation that Mike Hopkins has laid.

A decision looks to be made sometime around late March or April. The feeling here is that all five have a shot, though it is Kentucky, Texas and Washington that might be in the best spots.