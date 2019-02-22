Everybody seems to have their own hot take when it comes to Zion Williamson’s injury. I’ll share mine with you. It doesn’t have anything to do with his injury, whether he should play again or that Nike shoe that he ripped through.

My takeaway from his injury is that the whole idea of amateurism needs to go. Seeing all the talk about how much tickets were being sold for on Wednesday night for the Duke/North Carolina game and knowing athletes can’t get anything from that just feels wrong. It always has for me, but this was just another example that really stung me.

If you have been reading this column, you probably know that when I criticize a rule I’m going to offer my solution to the issue. I’m not one that believes that schools should be paying athletes anything above what is happening now. With Title IX in place, it’s just not realistic to pay the star quarterback the same amount you pay a backup outfielder on the baseball team, for example.

However, I’m a firm believer that athletes should be able to seek out money on their own likeness. If somebody wants to pay Williamson for his autograph, he should be able to collect on that. If a local business in Tuscaloosa wants to pay Tua Tagovailoa to be in a commercial, it shouldn’t be a problem. If coaches or administrators at a school want to spend their time lining up deals for their athletes, I don’t see what the issue is. It saves the NCAA a lot of headaches, because now all these deals that happen behind the scenes already would be above board now.

I know the argument against this model would be that it would be unfair to smaller schools. But the last time I checked it isn’t like there is a whole lot of parity in college athletics in the current system. The schools with money and the big brands are already winning at the highest level. Opening up athletes to receive money from outside sources does nothing to change that, and it keeps the FBI from getting involved in college athletics. I see it as a win for everybody involved.