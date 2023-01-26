Kaden Magwood finding his footing
Sophomore point guard Kaden Magwood found himself inside the top 80 of the updated Rivals rankings for the 2025 class. His first year at Oak Hill Academy started off slow, but he’s found his footing late in the season and showed out in front of Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy a couple of weeks ago at the Hoophall Classic.
Against Long Island Lutheran, Magwood scored an efficient 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting while knocking down both of his three-point attempts. He also finished with three steals, a couple of which lead to athletic finishes on the fast break.
Sources close to Magwood tell Rivals that he’s heard from programs such as Texas, LSU, Louisville, Kentucky, NC State, Georgetown, Toledo and Rhode Island.
Below, Magwood discusses a few of the programs showing early interest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Texas: “It’s been good. I don’t really know too much about them because I don’t really watch college basketball like that. I just worry about my game. From what I’ve heard, they’re a good program.”
Louisville: “They’ve been struggling this year, but I’d like to go back home. It would be cool because it’s the hometown.”
Kentucky: “I’ve always loved Kentucky since I was a kid. It’s Kentucky, everybody wants to go there.”
Description of his game: “I’m an athletic point guard. I can score, I can pass, I play defense, and I can rebound well for a point guard. Kyrie Irving is my favorite player. I take some things from him, but also Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, those type of guys."
RIVALS' REACTION
Magwood’s recruitment has only just begun and he will add a lot of offers in the coming months. Louisville and Kentucky stick out based on him being from the state, but he’s open to any and all schools. Sources close to Magwood tell Rivals that Louisville, Texas, Kansas State and Rhode Island are looking to get the 2025 point guard in for a visit.