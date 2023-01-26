Sophomore point guard Kaden Magwood found himself inside the top 80 of the updated Rivals rankings for the 2025 class. His first year at Oak Hill Academy started off slow, but he’s found his footing late in the season and showed out in front of Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy a couple of weeks ago at the Hoophall Classic.

Against Long Island Lutheran, Magwood scored an efficient 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting while knocking down both of his three-point attempts. He also finished with three steals, a couple of which lead to athletic finishes on the fast break.

Sources close to Magwood tell Rivals that he’s heard from programs such as Texas, LSU, Louisville, Kentucky, NC State, Georgetown, Toledo and Rhode Island.

Below, Magwood discusses a few of the programs showing early interest.