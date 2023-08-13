ATLANTA – As the book closed on the summer circuit hoops season with 4:31 left in the first half of the Under Armour Elite 24, courtesy of remnants from a torrential downpour wreaking havoc on players’ safety Saturday, revelations abounded as players left the court in Atlanta to take time off to rest or rack up the frequent flyer miles on official visits to college campuses. From top prospects not relinquishing their status to players developing different aspects of their games to strengthen their profile, here are a few takeaways from the shortened night in Atlanta.

STRESS-FREE FLORY BIDUNGA ISN'T GIVING UP THE TOP SPOT

RELATED: Kansas bests Duke for five-star big man Flory Bidunga Fresh off his commitment to Kansas as the game was cancelled just before halftime, Bidunga emerged from the sea of players that crowded him in anticipation wearing the brightest smile. On Friday, Bidunga told Rivals that announcing his decision would be a major weight lifted off of his shoulders and his reaction said it all. Naturally, Bidunga knew where he was headed before the opening tip and as a result seemed to play lighter and looser, allowing him to showcase why he’s the No. 1 center in the Rivals150. Bidunga’s greatest skill is his springy athleticism which enables him to thrive as a shot blocker and rim protector and also as a rebounder and finisher. His blue-collar approach keeps his motor in overdrive and outlasts most bigs he faces in the paint. Bidunga’s length provides the greatest headache through deflections, and he’s got great hands and awareness on the offensive end. He’ll be the anchor for Bill Self’s interior defense in 2024, which he said only intensifies his work ethic. “I’m just happy to be in this position,” Bidunga said. “It makes me want to go harder in everything that I do.” Don’t expect any let up from the No. 5 overall prospect.

*****

IAN JACKSON THE POINT GUARD?

Jackson has always been lauded for his athleticism and scoring abilities; and rightfully so, but for anyone paying close attention this summer, Jackson’s ability as a playmaker was his greatest asset. Oftentimes, Jackson handled point guard duties for the NY Wiz Kids in the adidas 3SSB and thrived. It was no different over the last three days here at the Elite 24. Jackson’s famous first step is as lethal an offensive weapon as there is and he’s got remarkable vision and instinct once he gets past the first level of defense, evident of his play in the Elite 24 scrimmage and game. Makes sense why USA Basketball’s U19 coach Tad Boyle, who doubles as head coach at Colorado, asked Jackson, who is ranked No. 8 overall in the Rivals150, to run the point this summer. That said, it doesn’t mean he’ll slide in and run the point exclusively for the Tar Heels in the likely event of Elliot Cadeau’s exit to the NBA after his freshman season. As it stands, the Tar Heels would still have a more than capable option in Seth Trimble still in the stable. Plus, as gifted as he is running the show, Jackson is still at his best when he’s in attack mode on the offensive end, evident from his 29.3 points per game average at the adidas All-American Camp just over a week ago. Still, his abilities as a point guard will give Hubert Davis loads of options with lineups on the Hill.

*****

JAMARI PHILLIPS ADDS ANOTHER LAYER

The 6-foot-3 Arizona commit has been on a tear since April, pumping in big scoring numbers at every stop during the Nike EYBL season, and finishing strong at Nike Peach Jam, averaging 14.5 points in just 22 minutes a game. That’s after a stellar season with AZ Compass Prep where his numbers aren’t as high because he fits into a role on a loaded roster that went all the way to the GEICO Nationals title game. When asked about the reason for his dominance this summer, Phillips offered that he’s vastly improved his ability as a finisher to keep the defense off balance because of his reputation as a sniper. “Everybody knows that I can shoot, but I’ve gotten a lot better as a finisher and that’s opened everything up more,” said Phillips, who checks in at No. 44 overall in the Rivals150. “It just makes me harder to guard, so I’m able to do more things and score in a lot of different ways. That’s the piece that I think is a lot stronger after this summer.”

*****

