One of the top prospects in the 2024 came off the board on Saturday, when five-star center Flory Bidunga announced his intention to attend Kansas. The No. 4 prospect in the 2024 class, Bidunga chose KU over fellow finalists Duke, Michigan and Auburn and gives Bill Self a truly elite prospect to build around down the road.

Below Rivals explores what Kansas is getting in the touted big man as what his decision means for the big picture.

WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING

Simply put, Bidunga will be a difference maker from a rebounding and rim-protection standpoint from the moment he steps on campus. Those two areas of his game are strong enough to keep him on the floor even when his offensive game isn’t going well. That’s not to say, the five-star big man isn’t capable of making a dent in the scoring column, though. The Indiana-based star has made strides on that end of the floor this year and has become a much smarter passer and more effective face-up scorer, even if he still isn’t much of a threat as a jump shooter. He’s always been an elite athlete that attacks the rim and racks up his share of powerful dunks and layups through contact, but it’s clear that he has made diversifying his game a priority. His athleticism and motor allow him to play much bigger than his 6-foot-9 frame and help him routinely grab rebounds that sometimes seem to almost defy the laws of physics. Defensively, he’s an elite rim protector that changes dozens of shots per contest even when he doesn't get his hand on the ball. Bidunga is the most effective big in this class and his production is only matched by his long-term potential.