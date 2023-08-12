Mohammed, who checks in at No. 57 overall in the Rivals150, picked the Fighting Irish over Marquette , Villanova , Stanford and Virginia Tech .

On Saturday, he took his adoration for all things Fighting Irish to the next level, announcing his commitment to Notre Dame just before halftime on Saturday.

ATLANTA – Sir Mohammed has been consistent in his praise for Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewberry throughout his recruitment and echoed those sentiments over the last three days at the Under Armour Elite 24 in Atlanta.

Last season, Mohammed led Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) to its first state championship game in more than 60 years, averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game.

Fresh off receiving firsthand tutelage from the man himself at the Steph Curry Camp, Mohammed has arguably been the top two-way guard in attendance at the Elite 24, taking a blue-collar approach in practices and scrimmages, showcasing his abilities as a playmaker and a versatile defender. Mohammed’s feel as a point guard has been stellar over the last three days, exploiting matchup advantages for his teammates and seizing opportunities to make plays for himself.

At 6-foot-6, Mohammed brings optimal size as a floor general with the size and strength to overpower smaller guards and the quickness to maneuver past defenders on the perimeter. What makes him an even greater threat is his ability to stretch the defense, a skill set he’s shown consistently over the past three days at the Elite 24.

Makes sense that he finished the Under Armour Association season as one of the league’s top playmakers, accounting for 184 points created by his assists.

Mohammed is the third commitment in the class for Shrewberry, joining shooting guard Cole Certa and forward Garrett Sundra to form the haul thus far.