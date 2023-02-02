Jaye Nash , a 2024 point guard, is one of the better floor generals in the junior class. Always doing an excellent job of surveying the floor, the Memphis native gets his teammates involved at a high rate and runs the offense well. Nash also provides downhill scoring and the ability to knock down outside shots. With his all-around feel for the game, plus his constantly improving floor game, it’s no wonder why colleges are trying to land his services. He spoke with Rivals about some top schools that are all trying to get him on campus for official visits.

California: “They’ve just been telling me about the culture there and how they produce point guards like Jason Kidd. Their coaches FaceTime and call me just to check in on me and see what I’m doing. They reach out a whole lot.”

LSU: “I hear from all of their coaches, especially coach (Matt) McMahon and (assistant) coach (Ronnie) Hamilton. He (Hamilton) told me that once the season ends, we’ll be in touch a lot more and he’ll be at all of my games. I’m going to try to schedule an official visit and everything. I went down there once and it was a great atmosphere and great experience.”

Alabama: “They’ve just been reaching out. Coach (Charlie) Henry, the assistant coach, just lets me know that they want me, they’ll be recruiting me and I need to set up an official visit with them.”

Ole Miss: “Coach Kermit (Davis) and (assistant) coach (Win) Case, they’ve both been to some of my school games this year. They’ve just been reaching out to my dad, reaching out to me. They want me to schedule an official with them, also. They want me bad, too."

Mississippi State: “(Assistant) coach (David) Anwar came to one of my games this season. He told me that I looked good and to keep working and that they’ll be recruiting me. He said to keep playing hard.”

Texas A&M: “I’ve been talking to them a lot for a long time. They send me a lot of mail, they text and they call me. I just need to get down there and see what the campus looks like. That’s one of the schools I haven’t been down to yet. They reach out a lot.”