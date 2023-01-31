Compton is just starting to wade into the waters of his recruitment, however, and said a handful of schools have prioritized him as of late when he recently spoke with Rivals about his process.

Originally from Chicago but having played basketball all over the country, Pharaoh Compton has a long and wide-ranging offer list that matches his nomadic nature. Schools from every American time zone and a long list of conferences have either offered or signaled interest when it comes to the 2024 big man.

ON SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT:

“It’s a few schools right now. I’d say mostly, like, Houston, UNLV and K-State.”

ON HOUSTON:

“They really stress defense. They are really heavy on defense down there. I like that. They stress rebounding and crashing boards and playing with that kind of energy. That tells me I’d fit right into that system.”

ON HIS HOUSTON OFFICIAL VISIT:

“It was back in October, and I liked it. It was pretty dope. I got to see the campus and the city. They took me out to eat. It was a fun little trip.”

ON UNLV:

“I used to live in Vegas for, like, eight years, so that’s sort of my second home. I did an unofficial to UNLV already. I plan to go back and probably take an official there.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH UNLV:

“They tell me I could come in and be that five man or that four man. They like my defense and everything I can do there.”

ON KANSAS STATE:

“I know a little about them. I know they have [Darrin Ames] committed there. I don’t know him too well, but I know a lot of people that know him being from Chicago and all.”

ON K-STATE’S PITCH:

“I know they are having a pretty good year. I know they beat a few ranked teams. We haven't really talked that much yet, but we’re starting to build a relationship.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE:

“I want a place where I can come over in my position and be successful and really let my defense show. I’m going to be patient though, because I have plenty of time.”