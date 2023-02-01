The 6-foot-5 guard spoke with Rivals about his recruitment as he heads toward the end of his junior season.

Antonio “T.O.” Barrett , a 2024 point guard, has had a strong senior season with his game making a big leap from a year ago. The Oklahoma native could possibly find himself inside the Rivals150 when the rankings are updated in March.

Oklahoma: “They’ve shown a lot of interest and have been real genuine with me. I like the coaches and they’re trying to build a new atmosphere around the basketball program.”

Oklahoma State: “I like the coaches and I like the fans, as well as the atmosphere at the games. I like the way they play. I talk to coach (David) Cason and coach (Mike) Boynton.”

Missouri: “It’s really good, I talk to the coaches a lot. I like the way they play, too. I took an official visit up there and it was really nice. I like the way the players were, they were like a family.”

Houston: “I just love the way they play. I love the defense and the intensity they play with. I also like coach (Kelvin) Sampson a lot.”

Iowa State: “I like the way they play and their coaches reach out a lot, showing a lot of interest. I like that, and I like the program and the way they develop players.”

SMU: “They’ve just shown a lot of interest, their coach talks to me a lot, but they haven’t offered yet.”