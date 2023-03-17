Jordan McCullum , a three-star forward in the 2024 class, is a player that Rivals will be keeping close tabs on when the grassroots season rolls around. He’s a 6-foot-8, rangy prospect that produces at both ends, rebounding and scoring in multiple ways as he plays with constant energy. McCullum, who is a player that could surge up the rankings, spoke to Rivals about his recruitment.

Providence: “They started recruiting me two months ago. They saw me play and then practice. They’ve been wanting to get me on a visit. It’s pretty far, but they’ve been sending packages in the mail and calling me periodically. I’m looking into them a lot; they’re pretty good."

Virginia: “They reached out in like December and they said they were going to check me out during AAU because they couldn’t so much during high school. So, I’m looking into them, too.”

Illinois: “I like Illinois, they’re always pretty good. They reached out awhile ago and I’m supposed to go on a visit during AAU because it’s a little closer. I like them.”

Penn State: “They reached out and they’re a good program, but I don’t really know too much about them.”

Missouri: “Missouri is high on my list. I like that their coach came in and turned the program around, so they’re pretty high on my list as of right now.”

Tennessee: “They’ve reached out, too, a couple of times. I’ve been on a visit there and they’re high on my list.”

Arkansas: “I’m looking to take a visit there when I can, also.”