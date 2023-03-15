ORLANDO, Fla. -- A four-star prospect in the class of 2025, Alex Lloyd already holds a handful of major scholarship offers. There will be more to come, however, as the Ft. Lauderdale Westminster Academy star is one of the quickest guards in the country and is capable of scoring in bunches. Rivals recently caught up with the sophomore to discuss his recruitment and the development of his game.

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS HE’S TAKEN

“I went to Miami – actually I went to a few games. One against NC State, and some others.

ON MIAMI

“I know they’re a really fast-paced team. They talk and play defense. Mostly, though, they play hard. I like teams like that – teams that play fast and hard. I like that culture.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I like to play fast-paced. I like to rebound, get out and get quick buckets. Also, though, I like to get the half court and move the ball. I try to focus on getting my teammates involved and prove I can do that, too.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Florida State and Dayton.”

ON DAYTON

“I’ve talked to some of the coaching staff, but I haven't gotten to visit yet. I want to. I happen to know one of the players, Toumani [Camara]. He seems to like it there. It seems like a nice place.”

ON FSU

“The coaches up there seem like they have that dog mentality and I like that mentality. I want to get back up there for sure.”

ON OFFERS HE STILL HOPES TO RECEIVE

“I want to get an offer from either Kentucky or Michigan State – one of those two.”

