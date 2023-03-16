ORLANDO, Fla. -- The most impressive ball handler at the Hoop Exchange Spring Showcase a couple weeks back, sophomore Evan Streck already holds a pair of offers, and has a handful of high-major programs kicking the tires on his recruitment.

Streck, who is in somewhat frequent contact with Virginia Tech and is hoping to land an offer, recently spoke with Rivals about his development and the schools involved in his recruitment.

*****

ON VIRGINIA TECH

“They just tell me they love my game. They want to see me get a little bit bigger and get my shot a little more consistent, but they love me. Shout out to Coach [Justin] Harden at The Rock because his connections helped with that.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED

“I’ve talked to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Jacksonville and Samford already offered me.”

ON HIS GAME

“I really shine on the ball. I’m a playmaker first. My IQ is probably the best part of my game. I play-make for others before myself. I’m not really a scorer. I mean, I can score, but I’m a pure point guard that gets others the ball. I like playing with talent to help them look better.”

ON WHERE HE’S FROM

“I actually grew up in St. Louis and we moved to Florida, like, a year and a half ago with my family.”

ON IF HE HAS A DREAM SCHOOL

“I didn’t really have a favorite team, but I was kind of a Duke fan, I guess.”

*****