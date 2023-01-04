The Rivals150 for 2023 is set to get a facelift next week. There will be new names debuting and familiar ones sliding both up and down when the release becomes official. Today, in I've Got Five On it, recruiting director Rob Cassidy takes a peek ahead at what’s to come by exploring five players likely to see a bump in the rankings update. ***** PLAYER UPDATES: Alex Lloyd | Sammy Yeanay 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. JACKSON SHELSTAD

CURRENT RANKING: 62 WHY HE’S EARNED A BUMP: We’ve long been high on Shelstad, who we already have ranked higher than most. He’s used his senior year to not only back up his ranking, but improve upon it. The 6-foot point guard doesn’t boast elite length, but at some point his elite production speaks for itself. The four-star prospect may not be a one-and-done prospect but he is as well-rounded as any guard in the class, even if he lacks one, single eye-popping skill. But in a world where versatility is valued above all else, Shelstad does it all and has done it against high-level competition. He poured in 30 points to lift his West Linn (Ore.) High School team against an overloaded and touted Sierra Canyon in the Les Schwab Invitational, of which he was eventually named MVP. No guard in the country is playing better right now. RECRUITMENT: Shelstead has signed with Oregon.

2. STEPHON CASTLE

CURRENT RANKING: 24 WHY HE’S EARNED A BUMP: Castle already carries a lofty, top 25 ranking but his development as a do-it-all guard has that ranking feeling a little low. Few guards in the class impact the game in as many ways as Castle, whose length, court vision, motor and improved shooting ability have helped him stuff stat sheets this season. In addition to possessing true three-level scoring ability, he’s a threat to rack up double-digit assists or rebounds every time he takes the floor. He has seemingly cut back on bad turnovers as a senior as well. Castle is becoming even more dangerous off the bounce, as he’s difficult to keep away from the rim without fouling. RECRUITMENT: Castle has signed with UConn.

3. ELMARKO JACKSON

CURRENT RANKING: 63 WHY HE’S EARNED A BUMP: As our sample size on Jackson has expanded our opinion of him as a prospect has shot up. Sometimes, you catch a guy on three straight bad days, and that seems to have been the case with Jackson a year ago. These days, however, the Kansas-bound senior has been consistently impressive. He gets downhill and in a hurry and seems to have become a more disciplined defender as well. That, side by side with his ability to dominate the point of attack and set his teammates up for success, make him a near-lock to see the top 30 in next week's update. RECRUITMENT: Jackson has signed with Kansas.

4. GARWEY DUAL

CURRENT RANKING: 51 WHY HE’S EARNED A BUMP: Dual has always been known as one of the top defenders in this class, and now it feels like his offensive game is catching up with his work on the less glamorous end of the floor. Dual most recently showed off his newfound efficiency at the Chick-Fil-a Classic, where he went for 20 points on nine shots while grabbing five rebounds and racking up five steals. The phrase "two-way guard" is thrown around a lot, but Dual is could develop into the poster boy for an accurate use of the overused term. RECRUITMENT: Dual has signed with Providence.

5. COLLIN MURRAY-BOYLES