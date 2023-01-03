Class-of-2025 guard Alex Lloyd attends Fort Lauderdale’s Westminster Academy but grew up in Miami rooting for the Hurricanes, which helps to explain why Miami represents one of the talented guard’s early scholarship offers.

Florida State, Chicago State and Florida Gulf Coast have also already made things official with Lloyd, but his offer list will almost certainly grow to include all sorts of nationally relevant programs in the years to come. His future also includes a lofty national ranking, as he’s certainly proved himself worthy to break into the rankings when they update later this month.

Rivals recently sat down with Lloyd to discuss the early stages of his recruitment and what might be next for him.

ON HIS GAME:

“I like to play fast-paced basketball. I like to get up the floor, You know, get out and run. I also like to shoot. I like to get out in transition but if they top my transition game, I like to set up and shoot. When they start to focus on me, then I like to get my guys involved. That's what gets our team going. I’m trying to get better at facilitating.”

ON HIS OFFER LIST:

“I have Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Miami and Chicago State.”

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I’ve seen Miami, FSU and FGCU already (on unofficial visits),”

ON MIAMI:

“I like their organization and the fact that they practice shooting and play fast. First, though, they focus on defense. I like the way they push the ball, play defense, talk to each other and play as a team.”

ON HIS VISIT TO UM:

“I see they take care of their facility well. They;re building a new weight room, too.”

ON HIS VISIT TO FLORIDA STATE:

“At FSU I saw everything and it gave me, like, this old school vibe. Their practice was different from Miami. At Florida State they focus on getting after it and being a dog.”

ON IF HE GREW UP A FAN OF ANY SCHOOL:

“I grew up rooting for the Canes since I grew up right there in Miami.”

ON OFFERS HE HOPES TO GET:

“I really want an offer from Kentucky, North Carolina and Michigan State. Kentucky has talked to me a little.”

