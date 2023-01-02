FORT MYERS, Fla. – One of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in the 2024 class, Sammie Yeanay packs plenty of power. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound power forward impacts games in the paint on both ends and comes with a brand of agility rare in players of his size.

That said, the Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School standout is more than just a paint-anchored bruiser. Yeanay possesses a diversifying skill set that includes a wildly improved jumper that has flourished this season, allowing him to shoot better than 50 percent from behind the arc thus far.

Rivals recently sat down with Yeanay to get the latest on his recruitment and what might be next in his quest to choose a college.

*****

ON HIS DEVELOPMENT AS A SHOOTER:

“Being at The Rock School is all about developing your skill, so I’ve been working on it. I’ve been in the gym with my coaching staff and we’re getting my shooting right.”

ON SCHOOLS IN CONTACT:

“I’m talking to Florida, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Houston most I’d say.”

ON VISITS:

“I’ve been on unofficials, but no officials yet. I went to Wake Forest, like, two months ago.”

ON HIS TRIP TO WAKE FOREST:

“It was a great experience. I like coach [Steve] Forbes’ energy. I like the way he coaches his team, so that was nice to see while I was there. I really noticed the intensity of the practices and all that.”

ON POSSIBLE OFFICIAL VISITS:

“I know I want to take an official to Houston. They just lost to Alabama, but they're good. We’re gonna come back from that. I just like the style of play from the forwards. Everyone eats and they space the floor out.”

ON HOUSTON:

“Coach (Kelvin) Sampson and I talk every now and then. He talks about my game and he stays consistent with me. I’m just looking forward to getting down there.”

*****