SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Which players made the biggest impressions on Saturday at the Hoophall Classic? Who best fills needs at the next level? Analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views from a loaded day of action.



1. Which committed player best fills a need for the school he's headed to?

Bossi's view: Kentucky had two commits play very well yesterday as B.J. Boston was part of the Sierra Canyon show that closed down Saturday action in front of a bonkers crowd. His shooting will certainly be welcomed and we've detailed his play and how he'll be rising soon all winter long. So, let's turn to Lance Ware who was outstanding in a win over Rancho Christian. Ware is different than any big currently on Kentucky's roster. He's quick, he's lean and he has a non stop motor. He can really run the floor, is a pretty good mid range jump shooter and he battles on both ends. His energy will be very welcomed in Lexington.

Evans' view: Kermit Davis lets his guards go and with the upcoming graduation of Breein Tyree, there might not be a system more tailor-made for Matt Murrell than Ole Miss. The dude is a bucket and he showed it on Saturday. Creating his own offense has never been an issue which should be put to good use in Oxford. I am not saying that Murrell will be an all-league guy day one for the Rebels but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he averaged in double figures and made for a few eye-opening performances that led to a win during his freshman campaign. Murrell is going to be really good in college but the need and fit for him at Ole Miss should only enhance the fact.

2. Who most improved their stock in your eyes? How is his recruitment looking?

Bossi's view: Give me Adama Sanogo here. After transferring to the Patrick School and sitting out a 30 day period, the 6-foot-9 junior big man was playing his first game of the year and man was he good. Physically, he's leaned up and is in tremendous shape. Guys bounce off of him and he can power his way to the rim. What was most surprising to me was his ability to attack with dribbles, play in space and make plays as a defender. His game has completely evolved over the last year and he's a very tough cover. Schools like Arizona State, Creighton, Connecticut, Marquette, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, Xavier and more have offered and there aren't yet any favorites.

Evans' view: I am a big believer in Will McClendon but I never really had a great feel for what all he could do on the offensive end, at least in the half-court and against a set defense. Not any longer. With his teammate, Zaon Collins, going down with an injury, McClendon took over primary playmaking duties and succeeded admirably. A giant guard that can touch practically every portion on the final stat sheet, McClendon remains a lockdown perimeter defender but is a more than adequate shooter, finisher and passer. His recruiting process remains fluid but the west coast powers have done a good job of prioritizing. He has already visited the campuses at Ole Miss, UCLA and Washington in the official variety, while Cal and Texas are two others heavily involved.

3. Which undecided prospect is most important to his finalists?

Bossi's view: My answer for this is Ziaire Williams even if he's not likely to spend more than one year at either Arizona, Oregon, Stanford or USC. At 6-foot-8, Williams is too skilled of a shot maker, too smooth athletically and too much of a matchup problem to not come in and make an immediate impact during his one year on campus. He's still relatively slight of build, but this year he's playing with a new edge to him physically which has made him even tougher to deal with. He's a game changer for whoever gets him.

Evans' view: It doesn’t get much easier than that…Cliff Omoruyi. I talked about it earlier in the week and believe it remains the case which is that Omoruyi is the keyholder to each of his finalists’ season next year. There is no one like him in the 2020 class: someone that rim runs, changes every play in the painted area and can impact the game without a single played being called for him. His finalists, Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, Rutgers, and UConn, continue to keep Omoruyi as their top priority this winter and rightfully so. Don’t expect for a decision anytime soon but rather in the spring after he visits everyone outside of Auburn, though he tripped to the SEC program already in the fall.

4. What underclassman should be people be doing their homework on?