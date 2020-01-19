SPRINGFIELD, MA. – The definition of a do-it-all guard that brings a purpose to both sides of the floor, it was a great start to the week at the Hoophall Classic for Will McClendon. A top-50 junior nationally, McClendon has become a top target for a number of Pac 12 powers, but also a few other national powers, though he is in no rush to make a decision. “I am liking it a lot. I am starting to be an upperclassman so I am beginning to be the leader of the team, so just taking on that role is an honor,” McClendon said about his mindset now that he is a junior. “When someone leaves, it is just the next person up so why not me?” Cal, Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA and Washington are just a few of the programs in close contact with McClendon, he told Rivals.com.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “It was different because I’ve never been to the south much. Them being in different conferences and facilities, it was different but it was also very nice.” Texas: “That is Coach Luke (Yaklich). Texas, that is the Big 12, a grind it out conference. You play defense or you don’t and you lose. That is my playing style pretty much. I like grinding and I like working hard.” UCLA: “It was really. It is Cali; the brand they have there and the education, it is just great and you can’t go wrong. “He (Mick Cronin) has just told me to not worry about the rankings or how many stars that you have, you can’t bring that to college with. Just keep playing hard and keep getting better.” Washington: “That visit was great. We got Jamal (Bey), he went to Gorman, as well, so he took me on the visit and it was great. They value me, so that is really good, they’re playing style is really good, so it was a really good visit.”

WHAT'S NEXT?