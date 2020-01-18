Hoophall Prep Showcase: Bossi's Friday takeaways
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- One of high school basketball's marquee events, the Hoophall Classic has added a Prep Showcase for 2020. On Friday, Rivals150 senior Darius Miles showed off high end potential and was one of many who impressed on Friday.
RIVALS150 SENIOR DARIUS MILES HAS BIG UPSIDE
There has never been much question about Darius Miles overall talent, it's just been a matter of how often he plays up to his full potential. A senior playing for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG's prep team, the 6-foot-7 wing looked on Friday like a guy capable of making a big climb in the Rivals150 and earning many high major offers.
A smooth athlete with great size and long arms, the slender Miles makes things look pretty easy on the offensive end. He glides to the rim, is an excellent passer and is on his way to turning into a dangerous shooter. There aren't exactly many legit high major wings left and because of that Miles should become a hot commodity through the rest of the winter and early spring. Add in that he's big enough to perhaps play some minutes as a small ball four and you've got a guy who can really do some things.
Miles hasn't taken any official visits and said that he's been on the campuses of Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Georgetown but Georgetown has offered and has been in steady contact. Notre Dame, St. John's, LSU, St. Joseph's and Washington State are among the others that he says have been in contact of late and more should be jumping in soon.
RUSSIAN BIG MAN VLADISLAV GOLDIN MAKES AN IMPRESSION
Putnam Science Academy has a deep roster loaded with size and athleticism, they are fun to watch. On Friday night, it was their Russian big man Vladislav Goldin who really caught my eye as a nice long term prospect and a guy who we may need to discuss for the Rivals150 before it's all said and done.
A lean center with good athleticism who navigates the floor and finds open spots. he's offensive minded and is skilled finishing with either hand. There's some tunnel vision at times and his feel for things has room to improve, but looking at him long term he's a good looking prospect with a lot of upside.
From the sounds of it, Texas Tech is in pretty deep here.
FRIDAY QUICK HITTERS
.... He remains intent on making a run at the NBA but man Kenyon Martin Jr. (who signed with Vanderbilt when he was in the 2019 class) would be fun to watch in college. There just aren't many better athletes in the country than him and his motor is non stop. He's relentless on the glass and looks like a slightly shorter Obi Toppin physically. His teammates with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Mikeal Brown-Jones and Allyn Breed were good as well. Headed to VCU, Brown-Jones has really developed his offense and headed to Providence, I like Breed's toughness and ability to make things happen off the dribble.
.... Teammates on Woodstock Academy, three-star forwards Ronnie DeGray and Dyondre Dominguez both had some good moments. DeGray is strong, tough, hits the glass and is a pretty crafty scorer. Dominguez is a rangy faceup four who can stretch defenses with his jump shooting and he plays with a lot of energy. They were fun to watch on Friday.
.... Beaver Country Day junior scorer Aaron Cooley has some nice potential. A thin 6-foot-4'ish wing with long arms and some smooth game, he did some things on the offensive end. He hasn't matured yet physically but when he gets some strength, there's nice upside there.