SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- One of high school basketball's marquee events, the Hoophall Classic has added a Prep Showcase for 2020. On Friday, Rivals150 senior Darius Miles showed off high end potential and was one of many who impressed on Friday.



RIVALS150 SENIOR DARIUS MILES HAS BIG UPSIDE

There has never been much question about Darius Miles overall talent, it's just been a matter of how often he plays up to his full potential. A senior playing for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG's prep team, the 6-foot-7 wing looked on Friday like a guy capable of making a big climb in the Rivals150 and earning many high major offers. A smooth athlete with great size and long arms, the slender Miles makes things look pretty easy on the offensive end. He glides to the rim, is an excellent passer and is on his way to turning into a dangerous shooter. There aren't exactly many legit high major wings left and because of that Miles should become a hot commodity through the rest of the winter and early spring. Add in that he's big enough to perhaps play some minutes as a small ball four and you've got a guy who can really do some things. Miles hasn't taken any official visits and said that he's been on the campuses of Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Georgetown but Georgetown has offered and has been in steady contact. Notre Dame, St. John's, LSU, St. Joseph's and Washington State are among the others that he says have been in contact of late and more should be jumping in soon.



RUSSIAN BIG MAN VLADISLAV GOLDIN MAKES AN IMPRESSION

Putnam Science Academy has a deep roster loaded with size and athleticism, they are fun to watch. On Friday night, it was their Russian big man Vladislav Goldin who really caught my eye as a nice long term prospect and a guy who we may need to discuss for the Rivals150 before it's all said and done. A lean center with good athleticism who navigates the floor and finds open spots. he's offensive minded and is skilled finishing with either hand. There's some tunnel vision at times and his feel for things has room to improve, but looking at him long term he's a good looking prospect with a lot of upside. From the sounds of it, Texas Tech is in pretty deep here.



FRIDAY QUICK HITTERS