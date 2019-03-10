BENTON, Kent. -- Pound for pound one of the toughest players in the class of 2020, Rivals150 wing Selton Miguel is earning opportunities. A native of Angola who came to the United States three years ago, the junior at Orlando (Fla.) West Oaks currently ranks No. 135 nationally and is a hard playing dude who knows what attracts college coaches to his game.

"My defense and I take good shots," Miguel told Rivals.com. "I always try to play as part of a team and not to get stats."

So far Miguel's play has resulted in offers from Iowa State, James Madison, Kansas State, USF and others with more likely to come after he plays this spring and summer with Team Breakdown in the Under Armour Association.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Miguel discussed the three high major programs to offer him a scholarship.

Iowa Sate: "They have a pretty good coach and I like how they play. They move the ball like we do at West Oaks so I like the way they play. I like the coaching staff, I think it could be a good program to be a fit with." Kansas State: "They are recruiting me hard. I talk to the coaches all the time. I like Barry Brown. My freshman year I played for Each 1 Teach 1 the AAU team he played with so I used to work out with him and he showed me everything. He's a good player and I like they style they let him play with."

USF: "I talk to the coaches all the time. I haven't gotten the opportunity yet to be on campus to see how they play but they are doing a good job.





