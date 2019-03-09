BENTON, Kent. -- A key member of one of high school basketball's most entertaining teams, three-star wing Myron Gardner of Geneva (Ohio) Spire Institute is having a big senior season. An intense competitor with big time athleticism, Gardner plays above the rim in transition and can be a lockdown defender at multiple positions. So far he's taken visits to Cincinnati, Georgetown and Xavier while Missouri is his latest offer.





IN HIS OWN WORDS....

Gardner discussed his visits and his relationship with Missouri as he and Spire prepare to play in the semifinals of the Grind Session High School World Championship.

Xavier: “Xavier was really nice I liked. I liked their facilities and the way that they laid it all out for me and their plan. They are young and new, ready to win and they think I could help them out.” Cincinnati: “Coach (Mick) Cronin is a good coach and I like what they are doing over there. They have a good system, they play hard and it feels like the players have a brotherhood. They are real tough and play as a team.” Georgetown: “Georgetown was good. I like Coach (Patrick) Ewing a lot. He’s a hall of famer and there’s not anything better than having a coach who played at the highest level and performed to maybe learn from.” Missouri: “Coach Corn (asst. Cornell Mann) is cool, I like him. He’s from home where I’m from. I like that about him and they want to get a lot of players out of Michigan into their program.”

WHAT'S NEXT?