“The confidence helps tremendously," Burnett told Rivals.com. "I pride myself on working on every aspect of my game and I know that confidence and the mental aspect of the game is a big part of it. I really wanted to focus on and improve with that as my game has evolved. It’s led to me having a better year this year.”

The 6-foot-4 junior at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep currently ranks No. 26 nationally and says that the confidence is beneficial as he's completing his second season in California after making the move from Chicago.

BENTON, Kent. -- One of the premier scorers in the class of 2020, shooting guard Nimari Burnett is playing the game with loads of confidence.

.Burnett discussed how his three in-season unofficial visits went along with interest from his home state school, Illinois.



Arizona State: “It was really good visit there. I got a chance to talk to all of the coaches on the staff. My mom lived down there for a little bit so it was cool to see that and I really enjoyed that visit."

Illinois: “They are chasing after me really hard and I know they want me to come home. Coach Chin Coleman keeps in touch with me almost every day and we have constant dialogue. They are recruiting me very hard."

Louisville: “It was very good. I got the chance to talk coach Luke Murray for a bit. I didn’t get a chance to talk to Chris Mack but I watched the game when they played Virginia. They lost as well. I started thinking like dang is this my fault (they are losing) after Michigan lost when I was there too. But I had a really good time. The whole visit was pretty good."

Michigan: "Michigan was a very good visit. I enjoyed it a lot. I went to the game where they played Michigan State. Unfortunately, they lost but it was still a good game. I had a chance to talk with the assistant coach Luke Yaklich for a bit and I talked to Coach (John) Beilein for a bit too and it was a good conversation. It was relatively short because it was before a game but I understand that. The next day I was supposed to go visit the school and academic programs and things like that but unfortunately, I came down with the flu so I couldn’t physically go there. Other than (getting sick) I really enjoyed the visit.”