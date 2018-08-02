Alabama added the second member to its 2019 class today with the commitment of Rivals150 prospect Jaylen Forbes . A four-star wing from Mississippi, Forbes broke out this summer, thanks to his ability to fill up the box score in a variety of ways.

Forbes discussed the reasons behind choosing Alabama on Thursday.

“When I went to Alabama for my unofficial, I fell in love with the place immediately,” he told Rivals.com. “I feel like the coaching staff loves me and really wants me to be a part of the family. I see myself fitting in very well there. Coach (Antoine) Pettway showed me a little film of their playing style during my visit, and with my shooting ability I think I can really fit in.”

Forbes chose the Tide over others such as Kansas State, Ole Miss and UAB. He is a good-sized scoring wing that can put the ball through the basket in a number of ways. On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Forbes averaged over 19 points, five rebounds and close to two steals per game. He also made 62 3-pointers in 19 games, which he might be most valued for early on.

The Rivals150 wing becomes the second wing prospect to commit to Alabama this summer. Two weeks ago, the Tide lost the pledge of Diante Smith, another four-star wing in the 2019 class. So the commitment of Forbes comes at the ideal time, and head coach Avery Johnson can now place a greater priority on a number of top 50 prospects heading into the fall.

Alabama remains among the favorites top in-state prospects Trendon Watford and Kira Lewis, a top 30 prospect. The Tide are also among the pack in pursuit of emerging forward CJ Walker and also remain in the mix for Samuell Williamson, Drew Timme and Austin Crowley, all members of the Rivals150.