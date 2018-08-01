Brandon Newman Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Indiana: “It means a lot to have them there. The best, if not the second-best school, in the state extending the offer to me, it means a lot. Right now, they’re just telling me to keep being me and doing what I do.” Purdue: “It is a really good connection there with those guys. The assistant coaches and Coach (Matt) Painter, he calls me every couple of days and if not, at least once a week. I am on the phone with them a lot.” Ohio State: “Regarding D.J. Carton’s commitment, their assistant called me soon after and they told me that I am still one of their guys ... in the 2019 class. They have kept that relationship going.” Kansas: “They just have been telling me to stay consistent, keep making shots, defending and that maybe I can get onto campus in August some time before I leave for school.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Newman will complete his high school career as the starting 2-guard at Montverde Academy this winter. Before making the move to Florida next month, Newman is hoping to visit a few power conference programs. “Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but I am planning on getting to Xavier and Ohio State, two schools that I didn’t make it down to earlier in the year,” he said. When might a commitment take place? Newman seems to be in no rush. “Really, I just want to go down there, play hard, compete and get better,” he said. “The college thing will take care itself. I want to go down there and play basketball and be open to everything. Whatever comes my way I am open to.”

RIVALS' REACTION