A star producer on the summer travel circuit, Quincy Guerrier is ready to take a greater look at his recruitment. The high-end four-star prospect out of Canada told Rivals.com that he has narrowed his list of schools to 10.





Sporting a college ready frame and a capable scorer from 20-feet and in, Guerrier is now focused on a specific group of programs:

* Syracuse

*Minnesota

*Oregon

*Auburn

*Illinois

*Virginia Tech

*Maryland

*South Carolina

*Creighton

*Vanderbilt

A super-versatile forward that can play all across the floor, Guerrier will take an unconventional route to college. Instead of enrolling next fall as a class 2019 recruit, the Brookwood Elite star will instead enroll following the fall semester this year. From there, Guerrier remains undecided on taking the use of a redshirt year for the spring semester. If he doesn't, he could be primed to impact a high-major program this season during its league portion of play.

Guerrier is currently scheduling visits for the coming weeks, and a decision will have to be made much earlier than others in his class due to his early enrollment.