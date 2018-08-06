The migration of top basketball prospects from Georgia up I-75 North to Cincinnati continues on today as Xavier once again plucks a highly recruited Rivals150 member out of the Peach State. Power forward Daniel Ramsey announced his commitment to the Musketeers today following an official visit to Xavier at the very beginning of August.

“I talk to coach Jonas [Hayes] and coach [Travis] Steele a lot there,” Ramsey previously told Rivals.com. “I love coach Jonas. That’s my guy since the Georgia days. Coach Steele believes in me and wants me to play as soon as I get on campus, so that’s a confidence booster. I like how they said they would use me there.”