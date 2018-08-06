Xavier raids Georgia, again, for Rivals150 forward Daniel Ramsey
The migration of top basketball prospects from Georgia up I-75 North to Cincinnati continues on today as Xavier once again plucks a highly recruited Rivals150 member out of the Peach State. Power forward Daniel Ramsey announced his commitment to the Musketeers today following an official visit to Xavier at the very beginning of August.
“I talk to coach Jonas [Hayes] and coach [Travis] Steele a lot there,” Ramsey previously told Rivals.com. “I love coach Jonas. That’s my guy since the Georgia days. Coach Steele believes in me and wants me to play as soon as I get on campus, so that’s a confidence booster. I like how they said they would use me there.”
Ramsey is the third prospect from Georgia to commit to Xavier since Travis Steele took over as head coach and hired Jonas Hayes away from Georgia as an assistant coach. Just last weekend, four-star point guard Dwon Odom committed in the 2020 class. Back in May, four-star small forward Elias King was the first Georgia prospect to join the fold.
Ramsey, the No. 125 prospect in the 2019 Rivals150, recently released a top six that included Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Rice and Vanderbilt along with Xavier. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and others had previously offered as well.