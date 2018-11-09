Corey Walker Jr. Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “Florida was great. I like it a lot. They talk about how I can fit in well there and build the team around me. They’ll let me pick some guys I want to play with if I commit there. I like coach (Mike) White a lot. He keeps it real with everybody, and he’s a nice guy.” USC: “USC is really good. I feel like for the next four or five years they are going to be really good. They are bringing in some big-time recruits.” Xavier: “I like them. I like the coaches. I like coach Jonas (Hayes). He’s a cool dude. He talks about how I would fit in with the team and the position I’d play.”

RIVALS’ REACTION