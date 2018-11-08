Five-star big man Will Baker will stay home
Shaka Smart and Texas landed another major piece on Thursday when five-star big man Will Baker announced that he will be staying home.
The native of Austin who ranks No. 15 nationally, Baker made his decision public during a ceremony at Westlake High School.
"This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make and I would like you to continue on this journey with me," said Baker in a commitment video. "With great consideration I will be committing to the University of Texas."
One of the most skilled players in the senior class, regardless of position, Baker should bolster what is developing into a gigantic frontline for the Longhorns.
He can shoot the ball with range all the way to the three point line. He is an outstanding passer out of the post and he is a solid positional defender who has a big body to build on.
The third player to pick the Longhorns from the class of 2019, Baker joins four-star shooting guard Donovan Williams and four-star power forward Kai Jones in a strong early group. Together, the trio currently puts the Texas class at No. 9 overall for 2019.