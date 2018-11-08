Shaka Smart and Texas landed another major piece on Thursday when five-star big man Will Baker announced that he will be staying home.

The native of Austin who ranks No. 15 nationally, Baker made his decision public during a ceremony at Westlake High School.

"This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make and I would like you to continue on this journey with me," said Baker in a commitment video. "With great consideration I will be committing to the University of Texas."

