Eugene Brown

During the summer, it was K.D. Johnson of SW Dekalb (Ga.) High School getting all the attention from the high-major college coaches, and it was and is well-deserved. But Johnson’s teammate, Eugene Brown, has also been a popular target of coaches stopping by the school lately. In the past month, the class of 2020 wing has scored offers from Clemson, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State with interest coming in from Alabama, Auburn, Butler, Georgia, Miami and Ole Miss. He’s already taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. In Brown’s first game as a junior, the 6-foot-5 sharp-shooter scored 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in a 70-60 win over Tucker (Ga.) in front of a sold out crowd for the rivalry game.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Brown talked about his new offers, visits, and a school he hopes comes through with an offer. Butler: “I definitely want a Butler offer. I like the way they play. They play at a high tempo and shoot a lot of three-pointers.” Clemson: “The whole deal around Clemson is great. It was an amazing experience when I went on a visit. The way they operate, the staff, the players, the community…it was a really nice feel.” Georgia Tech: “I really like Georgia Tech because of the educational aspect. I haven’t really looked into the basketball side too much, but we went to some of the games last year and the way they played was fun and organized.” Mississippi State: “I don’t know much about them yet, but I’m supposed to be going on a visit this weekend for a game on the 11th.” Ole Miss: “They got some really nice facilities. They ran a really good practice. It was really organized and a nice time.”

RIVALS' REACTION