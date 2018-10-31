Just last week, Georgia head coach Tom Crean visited him and offered a scholarship. Indiana has become heavily involved in his recruitment as well. The Michigan native also mentioned he’s been in contact with Baylor , Providence, Seton Hall, Texas and Xavier recently, but hasn’t taken any official visits yet.

Harlond Beverly , despite being ranked No. 73 overall in the 2019 Rivals150, has flown a little under the radar in recent months from a recruiting standpoint. His recent move to Montverde Academy in Florida appears to have jolted his recruitment again as he starts his senior season.

Beverly broke down his interest in some of the schools involved with him.

Baylor: “I like Baylor. I like their coaches a lot. They had a few guards coming in this year, but they said that didn’t matter because they still need more players.”

Georgia: “Coach Crean has coached a lot of good guards. He helped develop them. He had guys that weren’t always the highest ranked, but they got better playing for him. That was his message for me. They had Yante Maten who grew up in Michigan, so I’ve watched him.”

Indiana: “They got a really good coach. They got Romeo Langford coming in, so that’s a good pick up. They feel like I can come in and contribute. They missed out on some guys, so they want me to come in and fill that role.”

Seton Hall: “Seton Hall is really good. Their coaches have a really good relationship with the coaches down here at Montverde, so they help me with that. I’ve got a good relationship with them.”

Texas: “They are really good. Coach [Shaka] Smart, I like him a lot. He feels like I would be a good fit there. He said you can never have enough good guards.”