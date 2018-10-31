Ticker
Wednesday's Leftovers: Indiana, Pitt, OK State, Syracuse, more

In today’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we weigh in on how Pitt begins its 2019 class, Oklahoma State begins its 2020 class, and which are the teams to beat for Matthew Hurt and Quincy Guerrier.

I like Indiana’s chances much more with Trayce Jackson-Davis compared with Keion Brooks but even that I am not totally sure of as UCLA and Michigan State have not received enough pub as far as potentially stealing Jackson-Davis away. Either way, if the Hoosiers do miss on one, Watford and Hurt will receive even greater attention. Isaiah Stewart is a long shot for Indiana but with him likely to sign next month and Watford and Hurt waiting until the spring, Indiana will have the chance to make up ground with both.

Better yet, each are versatile forward prospects that can play a variety of positions. I still do not like their chances with either so their best bet might be to sit tight this winter, keep a pulse on the transfers wire and pounce on a one-year fill similar to just how they did earlier this year in enrolling St. Mary’s grad-transfer Evan Fitzner.

*****

The best chance that Pitt has in landing one of its frontcourt targets is in Akok Akok. A top 35 forward prospect in the 2019 class, he visited during a rare mid-week trip last week and is done with his official visit tour. His other finalists, Syracuse, UConn, Georgetown and Providence, have already hosted the multi-dimensional forward, though getting a pulse on him and with where he is leaning has been difficult. A signing is likely in the cards for next month, either way, as the Huskies have garnered most of the talk along with Pitt.

Beyond Akok, Qudus Wahab, a Rivals150 center who will take an official visit to Pitt this weekend, is the next likely option. Along with the Panthers, Virginia Tech and UConn are thought of as its top competitors for the big man’s commitment. I do not see Pitt missing on both this fall.

*****

First off Jim, well done! I am a nutrition snob but even I can mess around with a good Snickers bar every once in awhile, better yet, an ice cream Snickers bar. Rivals150 forward Quincy Guerrier is set to come off of the board and in doing so, will enroll in college around the new year, though will likely redshirt for the remainder of the season. His finalists are the Orange, Oregon and Illinois but, ever since Guerrier dominated the month of July, this one has been a battle between Syracuse and the Ducks.

It still is the case and while he could decide that Eugene is where he is meant to be, my best guess is that he will be a member of your favorite program and in doing so, satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.

*****

It is a tad bit difficult to accurately pin-point which way Matthew Hurt is leaning as he remains arguably the most wanted national prospect this fall. Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UNC and Minnesota are just a few of the many that have placed a heavy priority on him up until this point.

Difficult as it may be, I will stick with UNC and Kansas as the two likeliest destinations for him. However, much will change in the coming months and will define just where the best spot is for him.

*****

Kudos to Mike Boynton as he took over at Oklahoma State under difficult circumstances where, just a few months under his belt as a first-time head coach, he saw his lead assistant, Lamont Evans, arrested due to the FBI sting, and was predicted to finish last in the league.

All he has done since is defeat Kansas twice for the first time during the Bill Self era in Lawrence and patch together a top 15 recruiting class this fall. His next focus will come in the 2020 class and over the weekend, he did a fine job of bringing some of the best on his recruiting board to campus. Henry Coleman, Bryce Thompson, Rondel Walker, Mike Miles and Davonte Davis were each on hand, five juniors that are top recruits for Oklahoma State. Toss in Darius Maddox, Dayten Holman and Ty Berry, among others, and the Cowboys look to have already laid down the proper foundation with some of the best in their target areas.

