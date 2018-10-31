Akok Akok Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

In today’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we weigh in on how Pitt begins its 2019 class, Oklahoma State begins its 2020 class, and which are the teams to beat for Matthew Hurt and Quincy Guerrier. MORE EVANS: Twitter Tuesday

I like Indiana's chances with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks. I don't think Stewart, Watford or Hurt are likely. If they miss on either of the former, where might Indiana look to fill out their class? — Matt Simon (@Matt_Simon) October 30, 2018

I like Indiana’s chances much more with Trayce Jackson-Davis compared with Keion Brooks but even that I am not totally sure of as UCLA and Michigan State have not received enough pub as far as potentially stealing Jackson-Davis away. Either way, if the Hoosiers do miss on one, Watford and Hurt will receive even greater attention. Isaiah Stewart is a long shot for Indiana but with him likely to sign next month and Watford and Hurt waiting until the spring, Indiana will have the chance to make up ground with both. Better yet, each are versatile forward prospects that can play a variety of positions. I still do not like their chances with either so their best bet might be to sit tight this winter, keep a pulse on the transfers wire and pounce on a one-year fill similar to just how they did earlier this year in enrolling St. Mary’s grad-transfer Evan Fitzner.

Pitt is in on a lot of really good player, will they land any big names..and how soon? — Keith slater (@kslater18) October 28, 2018

The best chance that Pitt has in landing one of its frontcourt targets is in Akok Akok. A top 35 forward prospect in the 2019 class, he visited during a rare mid-week trip last week and is done with his official visit tour. His other finalists, Syracuse, UConn, Georgetown and Providence, have already hosted the multi-dimensional forward, though getting a pulse on him and with where he is leaning has been difficult. A signing is likely in the cards for next month, either way, as the Huskies have garnered most of the talk along with Pitt. Beyond Akok, Qudus Wahab, a Rivals150 center who will take an official visit to Pitt this weekend, is the next likely option. Along with the Panthers, Virginia Tech and UConn are thought of as its top competitors for the big man’s commitment. I do not see Pitt missing on both this fall.

Quincy Guerrier makes his decision on Halloween. How should ‘Cuse fans feel? Snickers bar or rotten apple? — jim stack (@jstack5) October 29, 2018

First off Jim, well done! I am a nutrition snob but even I can mess around with a good Snickers bar every once in awhile, better yet, an ice cream Snickers bar. Rivals150 forward Quincy Guerrier is set to come off of the board and in doing so, will enroll in college around the new year, though will likely redshirt for the remainder of the season. His finalists are the Orange, Oregon and Illinois but, ever since Guerrier dominated the month of July, this one has been a battle between Syracuse and the Ducks. It still is the case and while he could decide that Eugene is where he is meant to be, my best guess is that he will be a member of your favorite program and in doing so, satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.



Top 2 for Matt hurt? — Jesse Perry (@JessePerry542) October 29, 2018

It is a tad bit difficult to accurately pin-point which way Matthew Hurt is leaning as he remains arguably the most wanted national prospect this fall. Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UNC and Minnesota are just a few of the many that have placed a heavy priority on him up until this point. Difficult as it may be, I will stick with UNC and Kansas as the two likeliest destinations for him. However, much will change in the coming months and will define just where the best spot is for him.



Now that OK States 2019 class is wrapped up, who all is in the running to fill Boyton’s 2020 class? Biggest names to watch? — Kevin Pynn (@kpeezie15) October 29, 2018