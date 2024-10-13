Four-star A'mare Bynum finishing officials

“I’m not one of those guys that just says everything is always perfect with all of the schools,” Bynum said. “When I say the visits were an eight, trust me that’s a great thing.”

Of the long list of nouns and adjectives you could use to describe A’mare Bynum , “appeaser” isn’t one of them, so when the 6-foot-8 forward says that his official visits have been “a strong 8 out of 10” thus far, rest assured that it’s a glowing compliment.

Bynum, a senior, is fresh off an official to Ohio State last weekend.

He’ll visit Xavier this coming weekend before capping off his official visit tour at Oregon at the end of the month.

“I had a great time there just talking to the coaching staff and watching the practices,” Bynum said. “I got a good feel for the campus and the team and all of that.”

Bynum averaged 16 points and eight rebounds a game for Mokan Elite in the Nike EYBL this summer. His affinity for the court was a forgone conclusion in some regard, his father, Omar Bynum, played at Iowa State and his older brother, Jadin Johnson, suited up at Blinn Junior College last season.

“I feel like just being around the game as much as I have, I know the system that would best fit me,” Bynum said. “I think a system with more freedom where the four can bring the ball up and start the offense is where I’m most comfortable. I want to be able to play both forward positions; that’s my role at Link this year. I feel like my versatility is the thing that stands out most about my game, so I want to be somewhere that I can showcase that.”

Now that he’s taken a handful of visits, Bynum said, from culture to position usage, he’s more keenly aware of what to watch for.

“After my Oregon visit, I think I’ll cut things down and then go from there,” said Bynum, who checks in at No. 106 in the Rivals150. “I’ll just have to weigh everything out and see where I’m at after that one. My goal is to sign during the early period next month. I want to have the decision out of the way so I can be focused on the season. That would just be a load off.”