Basketball Recruiting - Five-Star Bryce McGowens chooses Nebraska

Fred Hoiberg accomplished today what no other Nebraska coach has done in the Rivals.com era. He reeled in a commitment from a five-star prospect as shooting guard Bryce McGowens announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers this afternoon.

“I have a great relationship with their staff,” McGowens told Rivals.com of Nebraska last month. “My brother players there and I would love to play alongside him one day. They play fast and with pace and space that will give me freedom to make plays on and off the ball. Coach Hoiberg has 19 years of NBA experience and should be able to help me accomplish my goals.”

McGowens originally committed to Florida State back in February but decided to back off that commitment last month. He quickly whittled a long list of suitors down to a top five that included Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Nebraska. Earlier this week, he confirmed what had been rumored for a few weeks that he was going to choose between Georgia and Nebraska.

The South Carolina native will make an impact early in Lincoln. The 6-foot-6 wing has one of the smoothest three-point strokes in the 2021 class and can help stretch the defense to give his brother, point guard Trey McGowens, more room to operate. His length and athleticism give him the potential to be a really high-level defender. The next step for him to add strength to his frame.

McGowens is the third commitment in the 2021 class for Nebraska. The No. 23 prospect joins Rivals150 center Wilhelm Breidenbach and three-star junior college guard Keisei Tominaga in Hoiberg’s early signing period haul.