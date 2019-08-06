We have seen some movement on the recruiting trail of late thanks to a handful of high-profile commitments. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we take a greater look into Duke’s potential recruiting class, where Memphis finds success this fall, Kansas’ recruiting board, JT Thor’s landing spots and how coaches will handle recruiting the more talent-driven high school and prep programs.

MORE: Welcome to list cutting season | Reviewing Fantastic 40 in Vegas



Your opinion on how DUKE will finish 2020 recruiting....counting any reclassifications. — you earn greatness (@bereallaboutit) August 4, 2019

Mark Williams (Norfolk Academy)

Duke already sits with the commitments of two five-stars, Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson. Both are tremendous early pulls and the services of Johnson, who boasts versatility, gives the Blue Devils tons of wiggle room in completing its 2020 class. The Blue Devils need a shot-making guard or wing, which is why they just offered Ziaire Williams and have continued to pursue DJ Steward. While the thinking is that Steward is a heavy Duke lean, I actually think differently. Sure, the Blue Devils could continue to pick up ground, but I see Steward committing to Louisville, though Illinois, Texas and a handful of others remain involved. Williams, on the other hand, was favored heavily by North Carolina and Stanford throughout recent months, but if Duke continues to prioritize, my guess is that he could end up in Durham. In the frontcourt, Mark Williams is the likeliest. Keep tabs on UCLA as it definitely has a shot, but my prediction is that he ends up a Blue Devil. The same can be said for Henry Coleman; he just released his final five on Sunday and while Michigan, NC State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech are strong contenders, the top-50 forward still chooses Duke over the rest. Add it up and the two Williamses and Coleman, along with Roach and Johnson, and possibly one other wild card, would make for a tremendous five-man 2020 class.

*****

Who do you think will end up at Memphis in 2020? — Corey Wishnia (@cwishn) August 4, 2019

I would be surprised if Memphis does not get Jalen Green. The five-star has already taken an official visit to the campus and will likely visit Memphis again this fall. Kentucky sure will be a factor, as will Florida State, Oregon and UCLA, but Green will play his college ball in a Tigers’ uniform. Who joins him is up for debate, but don’t underestimate the Tigers' chances with Greg Brown and Jaden Springer. They are sneaky leaders for them both and while beating Texas for the former, and Florida, Tennessee and UNC for the latter, might be difficult, Memphis has shown that it is up for the task.

Five-star Isaiah Todd just included Memphis in his final five; Isaiah Jackson just landed an offer from the program; lastly, Matthew Murrell is a top local prospect that the Tigers continue to track. None of the bunch is a heavy Memphis lean, but the Tigers will find a way to finish 2020 with another highly ranked class which should be headed by Green, who tweeted over the weekend that he will commit on Christmas Day.

*****

Kansas Jayhawks already have a stacked young backcourt, who do you see them picking up in the class of 2020? #kubball — dyn.recruitng (@dyn_recruiting) August 4, 2019

Adam Miller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

With JT Thor now in the 2020 class, who do you see him landing and how will he fit? — College Basketball Talk (@CBBTalkZone) August 5, 2019

We broke the news on Sunday evening that JT Thor will reclassify into the 2020 class, speeding up his clock to college by a full year. In doing as such, Thor is expected to publish his final school list by the end of the month, commit in October and sign in November. He has already visited Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami and New Mexico this year and could visit Oregon and then UK again within the coming weeks. The schools that I would watch would be Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Oregon, and, if it was to offer, Kentucky. Oregon would be my pick for now, but that changes depending on how Kentucky goes about further recruiting him. What he brings to college is a versatile skill set where he can play either forward position. The lefty can make shots to the perimeter, is an underrated playmaker that works great out of the high post and also defends various spots in the half-court. He must be accentuated in the right system and also become more efficient and consistent with his energy and production, but there is a good reason for why he is so highly touted and recruited nationally.

*****

Do you think the formation of these high school “super teams”, like Sierra Canyon, will have an impact on recruiting? — Kevin Perry (@ThreePointRange) August 4, 2019