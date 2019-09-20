Last weekend, a number of the top visitors quickly made their college decisions. Could the same happen again this weekend? In the latest Evans Seven, we outline which top prospects are visiting which programs, assess where their particular recruitments currently stand, and if a commitment might be near for any of those on the road. MORE: 3-Point Play on one-and-dones, more | Bossi's Best on high-stakes recruitments 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150



1. CLEMSON

Clemson has yet to strike in the 2020 class but, then again, the Tigers do not need much this fall. Just one official visitor will be on campus, but he is a priority for the Tigers:

Noah Collier, an active, instinctive and versatile prospect, will get the chance to see what Brad Brownell’s program has to offer. Clemson is among the group of three fighting for his commitment, along with California and Pitt. His decision is not too far away and the Tigers are a legitimate suitor for Collier, who could be the eventual replacement for Tevin Mack after he graduates.

Clemson will also bring a slew of younger talent to campus, including four-star junior Dontrez Styles and five-star sophomore guard Jaden Bradley. Three of Bradley’s Cannon School teammates, Jarvis Moss, DJ Nix and Christian Reeves, will also be on campus Saturday for the Tigers’ football game.

*****

2. FLORIDA

PJ Hall could probably show Mike White the top spots to eat around Gainesville, thanks to how often he has been to campus. Hall has visited Florida a number of times dating back to before the Gators showed interest in him. His sister, who is a sophomore on the Gators volleyball team, brought her younger brother along for the ride during her own recruiting trips, which has now extended into Hall’s own UF recruitment.

Clemson is a sneaky dark horse for him, and Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Virginia Tech could also have a say. However, a complete 48-hour stay could be just what the Gators need to secure the commitment of someone who could replace grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear after this season.

AJ Hoggard, a Rivals150 prospect, will also be on campus. This will be Hoggard's final trip, and a decision is likely to be made in the next two weeks, with Marquette, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Providence also involved.

*****

3. GEORGIA

The eyes of the college football world will be on Athens this weekend, and Tom Crean and his staff have done a phenomenal job of attracting some of the best local talent - along with a few of the nation’s best - to Georgia.

Rivals150 guard Hassan Diarra will take an official visit. A commitment is not expected, but the Bulldogs have begun to gain some traction with the blue-collar guard from the Northeast.

Joining him will be top 10 junior Michael Foster. The one-time Arizona State commit has begun to schedule visits for the fall, with Georgia being his first stop. He is not expected to end his recruitment anytime soon, but UGA is definitely one to watch.

Along with their two official visitors, the Bulldogs will roll out the red carpet for some of the area’s best, including Jabari Smith, Josh Taylor, Chance Moore, Jusaun Holt, Kaleb Washington and Kowacie Reeves.

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina first dipped into the 2020 class over a year ago, thanks to the commitment of Day’Ron Sharpe. But, ever since then, the Tar Heels have been rather silent. They are hoping to change that this weekend. While neither prospect is expected to abruptly end his recruitment, the Tar Heels do have a fair shot with each five-star headed their way.

It may be difficult to add another center to its 2020 class, but Walker Kessler does complement Sharpe with his inside-out abilities. Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan are believed to be the three front-runners, but that could change depending on how things fare this weekend.

Joining Kessler will be Caleb Love, who is also considering Kansas, Louisville and Missouri. His trip to Mizzou was a good one, but the Tar Heels have been a solid threat for a while now. A major hole must be filled in the backcourt with the likely one-and-done departure of Cole Anthony after this season. The opportunity has piqued Love’s interest, but look for him to take his two remaining visits before deciding.

*****

5. PITT

It is go time at Pittsburgh this weekend. Primary target numero uno arrives in the form of RJ Davis. The four-star guard has been the Panthers’ top target prior to an outstanding senior travel season that drew prestigious schools into his recruitment, including North Carolina, a program that he will visit next month. The sharpshooting guard is down to a final four that consists of Georgetown, Marquette, Pitt and UNC and the feeling is that this is a neck-and-neck race between all schools involved.

The Panthers have made sure to keep this weekend entirely focused on Davis, and they will have no one else on campus. A commitment will not be made before he takes all of his visits, but if Jeff Capel secures his pledge, it could go down as a turning-of-the-corner-type of moment for the second-year head coach.

*****

6. STANFORD

Stanford is looking to add to its 2020 class this weekend while also getting a leg up on its 2021 class. Brandon Angel, arguably one of the top five shooters in America, will visit, and a commitment is not too far away. He has already visited Cal and with his other finalist, Wisconsin, taking two commitments in the past two days, the battle for Angel is believed to be between the two Pac-12 programs. Angel is a game-shifting sort of shooter and would be a quality pick-up for either program.

Joining him will be Harrison Ingram ,who has visited Stanford a number of times in the past, but this will be his first official visit to Palo Alto. If there is an early leader in the process, it is the Cardinal, but his recruitment has begun to bleed into a blueblood affair, as he is expected to visit Kansas early next month for its Late Night in the Phog event.

*****

7. TEXAS