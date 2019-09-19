In today's Three-Point Play, national analyst Corey Evans predicts the next slew of Rivals150 prospects to commit, gives an update on top-40 junior Jaxson Robinson and also assesses three freshmen that could surprisingly become one-and-done prospects after the college season.

1. MORE COMMITMENTS COMING

DeMarr Langford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It has been a whirlwind of a few weeks on the commitment front and we are not done yet. D.J. Steward popped for Duke yesterday and there are a number of other Rivals150 prospects that are on the cusp of their own respective commitments. DeMarr Langford is set to commit this weekend with Boston College and NC State sitting as his two finalists. The Eagles go into his decision as the leader and their chances were enhanced earlier this summer with his brother, Makai Ashton-Langford, transferring into the program. Zed Key will commit on Sunday with Ohio State as the likeliest of landing spots. The Buckeyes hosted him two weeks ago and would squelch a major interior need that the Buckeyes are set to face after this season. Zach Loveday completed his official visit tour last weekend with Baylor is sitting in a good spot. He visited the Big 12 program officially twice in the past six months; Louisville is also heavily involved. A.J. Hoggard will visit Marquette today and end the weekend at Florida. By the time Monday hits, he will have visited all of his finalists. Michigan State was the perceived leader, but the fact that Hoggard left East Lansing last weekend uncommitted could leave the door open for others to have a chance with the giant playmaker. Carlos Johnson is a coveted prospect by a group including Butler, DePaul and Missouri. Those three programs remain in strong contention with the four-star prospect and a decision is expected any day now. Ty Berry is down to a final two of Minnesota and Northwestern. The Wildcats are in the best spot for his pledge, which would give Chris Collins a well-rounded and confident shot-maker in the backcourt.

2. JAXSON ROBINSON CONTINUES VISIT TOUR

Jaxson Robinson

Despite nestled in at little Ada, Okla., Jaxson Robinson has made his local high school a hot spot for college coaches. Just this week, coaches from Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas and UCLA have been in to see Robinson and more will be on the way. Robinson, a 6-foot-6 wing that has steadily risen in the Rivals150, is now sitting as the No. 39 prospect in America. What all that he brings to the floor is not difficult to appreciate because his strengths are exactly what college coaches have come to covet which is a giant shot-making wing that can guard a variety of spots in the backcourt. Last weekend, Robinson took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, and he has also checked out Arkansas and TCU. Oklahoma was the first to host him in the official variety two weekends ago and Arkansas expects to have Robinson back on its campus twice next month. Others, including Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas remain in discussions for hosting Robinson. It seems as time goes on, the recruitment of the top-40 junior will only become more heated, evolving into a priority affair for all of those involved.

3. ONE-AND-DONE SURPRISES

Kai Jones (Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com)