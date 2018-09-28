James Wiseman https://rivals/com

1. KANSAS

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

2. INDIANA

Keion Brooks Paul Konyndyk

3. KENTUCKY

Isaiah Stewart Jon Lopez/Nike

Who are the Wildcats going to get this fall? That is the million-dollar question. They did quickly accumulate a tremendous crew of talent on the perimeter with Kahlil Whitney, Dontaie Allen and Tyrese Maxey, bur more work must be done in the frontcourt. Their top priority remains James Wiseman, but the desire is there for potentially two elite paint producers. This weekend could place UK in an even better spot as October approaches as Isaiah Stewart will kick the weekend off Friday with an official visit to Big Blue Nation. UK silently offered the five-star prospect two weeks ago and was able to schedule an official visit before five others making his final list were able to do so. He just visited Washington last week, and Duke, Michigan State and Villanova remain heavy contenders. But don't sleep on the Huskies. Oscar Tshiebwe, arguably the best high school rebounder in America, will join Stewart on campus Saturday evening and complete his tour on Monday. An offer was given two weeks ago, but West Virginia remains the team to beat. UK isn’t the clear-cut favorite for either, but a solid 48 hours in Lexington could be all that is needed for the Wildcats to help their needs along the frontline.

4. LOUISVILLE

Aidan Igiehon Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Chris Mack has done a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, quickly patching together a top-five recruiting class this fall. His latest Rivals150 commitment came in the form of local talent David Johnson. The Louisville native will be on campus this weekend for his official visit, and he will be joined by future classmate and fellow Rivals150 guard Josh Nickelberry. Mack and his staff will be doing their best to entertain the future talents this weekend, and they should be aided by the Louisville Live festivities. Their top priority will be Aidan Igiehon, a top-60 big man that will be taking his own official visit to the ACC program. The Cardinals have a need in the frontcourt and have pinpointed Igiehon as the guy that they want to fill that void. They are in a great spot for the Irish big man, and while he could visit Kentucky next month for its Big Blue Madness, expect Mack to push for a commitment and add onto his top-five recruiting class, a tremendous statement during his first full year at Louisville.

5. NORTH CAROLINA

Cole Anthony Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Last weekend was a big one for the Tar Heels as they hosted two five-star teammates from the IMG Academy program: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Josh Green. Each are attainable prospects when it comes to a commitment and this weekend, they will be hosting another IMG product, Armando Bacot, a five-star center who has already given his verbal pledge to Roy Williams. Bacot will be doing his best to secure a running mate beginning next fall, as Cole Anthony, the top-ranked guard prospect in the 2019 class, will head to UNC for an official visit after taking a trip to Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Tar Heels have to be thought of as one of the teams to beat. Many expect that Anthony will wait until the late period to sign, but there is a history of Oak Hill Academy products signing early. Could Williams intrigue the talented guard enough to enter the college season with the pledge of the elite guard? We are about to find out.

6. PENN STATE

Seth Lundy

7. GEORGIA

Tyrell Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com