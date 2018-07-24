Do you see anyone from 2019 committing to UNC during the early signing period? — Chuck Sebastian (@ncncblue) July 22, 2018

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Who’s the front runner for Jalen McDaniels? — Justin Vander Werff (@jayveedub83) July 22, 2018

Jaden McDaniels Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

No front-runner has emerged for Jaden McDaniels. The high-major recruiting process is fairly still new to him and while his family went through something similar with his older brother, former Rivals150 forward Jalen McDaniels, that recruitment never reached this level. San Diego State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, UCLA, Kansas, and Oregon have all offered, and Kentucky and Duke have remained in communication with his family, as well. The programs that were involved with him earlier in the process - such as San Diego State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington - have built more of a rapport with McDaniels and his family compared to the slew of newcomers, and that could go a long way. However, I would be surprised if a decision occurs before the early signing period. McDaniels told Rivals.com earlier in the spring that he is in no rush with his recruitment and a signing will likely come next April.

Who is in the mix for guerrier and delaire if they reclass to 2018? — yerrrr (@sportssadness) July 22, 2018

Quincy Guerrier

Quincy Guerrier has talked about enrolling in college in December following the completion of the fall semester. He told Rivals.com last week that he hopes to narrow his school list in the coming days and take visits thereafter. Syracuse, Oregon, NC State, Vanderbilt, Creighton, Illinois and Indiana were just a few of the programs that he could name as to who has expressed strong interest with him in recent months. Talk has continued to swirl around Syracuse and Oregon as the two to beat. Each have had great success with Canadian talent and remained a presence at many of his games this summer at both of his stops in New York and California. Jaiden DeLaire has begun to show greater interest in reclassifying into the 2018 class and enrolling in college by the end of next month. Stanford, UCLA, Georgetown and Vanderbilt are the four most talked about with DeLaire as each offer a playing style that he could excel in and the high-level academics that he is looking for. DeLaire will most definitely decide before Guerrier. Both prospects’ talent level should impact whichever program they ultimately choose.

where do things stand with #Mizzou and EJ Liddell? #TwitterTuesday — Nate Pedrow (@PedrowFam1) July 23, 2018

E.J. Liddell Courtesy of @MADEHoops