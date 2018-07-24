Twitter Tuesday: North Carolina, Jaden McDaniels, Missouri
In this week's Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans checks in on North Carolina's 2019 recruiting efforts, updates the recruitment of Jaden McDaniels and dives into the the reclassification process for Quincy Guerrier and Jaiden DeLaire.
Do you see anyone from 2019 committing to UNC during the early signing period?— Chuck Sebastian (@ncncblue) July 22, 2018
North Carolina already holds a commitment from Jeremiah Francis, a talented guard out of Ohio that will most definitely sign with the Tar Heels in November. To go along with him, Roy Williams' program would love to add a top interior target like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Will Baker or Armando Bacot.
Robinson-Earl, whose father played for Williams at Kansas, has liked the Tar Heels since they first offered. He has said there are no favorites in his recruitment, but talk has continued to swirl around Kansas and North Carolina.
Baker recently visited UCLA and the Bruins are thought to be in a prime spot for his commitment. Other programs, such as Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford and Georgia, remain in pursuit, but the Tar Heels have kept their interest.
North Carolina's most likely early signee out of this group is Bacot. Look for the five-star to narrow his list again next month. Duke, Georgia, Oklahoma State and VCU are heavily involved, but the Tar Heels have done a good job with him.
Keion Brooks, Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt are three others worth keeping tabs on.
Who’s the front runner for Jalen McDaniels?— Justin Vander Werff (@jayveedub83) July 22, 2018
No front-runner has emerged for Jaden McDaniels. The high-major recruiting process is fairly still new to him and while his family went through something similar with his older brother, former Rivals150 forward Jalen McDaniels, that recruitment never reached this level.
San Diego State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, UCLA, Kansas, and Oregon have all offered, and Kentucky and Duke have remained in communication with his family, as well. The programs that were involved with him earlier in the process - such as San Diego State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington - have built more of a rapport with McDaniels and his family compared to the slew of newcomers, and that could go a long way.
However, I would be surprised if a decision occurs before the early signing period. McDaniels told Rivals.com earlier in the spring that he is in no rush with his recruitment and a signing will likely come next April.
Who is in the mix for guerrier and delaire if they reclass to 2018?— yerrrr (@sportssadness) July 22, 2018
Quincy Guerrier has talked about enrolling in college in December following the completion of the fall semester. He told Rivals.com last week that he hopes to narrow his school list in the coming days and take visits thereafter. Syracuse, Oregon, NC State, Vanderbilt, Creighton, Illinois and Indiana were just a few of the programs that he could name as to who has expressed strong interest with him in recent months.
Talk has continued to swirl around Syracuse and Oregon as the two to beat. Each have had great success with Canadian talent and remained a presence at many of his games this summer at both of his stops in New York and California.
Jaiden DeLaire has begun to show greater interest in reclassifying into the 2018 class and enrolling in college by the end of next month. Stanford, UCLA, Georgetown and Vanderbilt are the four most talked about with DeLaire as each offer a playing style that he could excel in and the high-level academics that he is looking for.
DeLaire will most definitely decide before Guerrier. Both prospects’ talent level should impact whichever program they ultimately choose.
where do things stand with #Mizzou and EJ Liddell? #TwitterTuesday— Nate Pedrow (@PedrowFam1) July 23, 2018
Missouri might not be the favorite for four-star E.J. Liddell, but it is strongly in the mix.
Ohio State may have a slight lead at the moment. The Buckeyes have had their foot on the gas pedal ever since Chris Holtmann first took the reins of the program last summer and will remain a heavy factor in Liddell's recruitment until the end.
Along with the Buckeyes, Kansas State is a sneaky contender for Liddell and Illinois and Purdue are not too far behind. Things could change, though, if Duke decides to offer after beginning to show interest in recent weeks. The Blue Devils need a combo forward in the mold of Liddell, so an offer would not surprise.
Missouri should find itself on the cut list for Liddell in the coming weeks, but the competition for landing him will be stiff.