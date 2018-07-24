Trendon Watford Nick Lucero

MORE EVANS: Twitter Tuesday | Evans Awards from adidas LADERA RANCH, Calif. – After navigating his way through a high-interest recruitment during his high school career, five-star Trendon Watford is approaching the next step of the process. “It is going good. My top schools are still recruiting me so I am just enjoying it all right now,” he said. “Probably after Vegas, I will begin to schedule some visits. I am still open right now but whichever school is really recruiting me hard I will probably visit.” While Watford is ready to take his official visits, he is not ready to make a college commitment and will likely sign in the spring. Alabama, Indiana, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Kansas, Mississippi State and TCU make up his top eight.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They were really the first one that recruited me hard and overall, they are just a great school.” Indiana: “It is a great school and I am familiar with them since my brother (Christian Watford) played there. I have built a good relationship with coach Archie (Miller) and the rest of their guys.” Memphis: “Great relationship with coach Mike Miller and coach Penny (Hardaway) and I am enjoying building that with them further.” LSU: “I took an unofficial visit down there and will probably take another unofficial visit there. It was great. The guys weren’t on campus yet but I sat down with the coaches and we talked basketball and how I would fit in there. “I have a strong relationship with coach (Will) Wade and coach (Bill) Armstrong and we are just building that up.” Kansas: “They are still recruiting me. Coach (Bill) Self, he was my coach at the USA Basketball camp so I have a very good relationship with them, too.”

