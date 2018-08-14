A top breakout performer during the July evaluation periods, Kadin Shedrick has entered the spotlight as a highly prioritized big man. Entering his senior year, Shedrick is ready to take another step toward his college decision, and he discussed with Rivals.com a final list of eight schools that he has decided upon.

A 6-foot-10 frontcourt prospect who can score in the post and causes issues as a defender near the basket, Shedrick is down to a group of eight schools. He told Rivals.com that he is now focused on a list consisting of Wisconsin, Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, Wake Forest, and Xavier.

“I feel like these schools would be the best fit for me on and off of the court,” Shedrick said about his final eight. “I do not have a timetable for a decision. I primarily want to go to a program where I have a good chance to develop, have a good relationship with the coaching staff and fit into their style of play.”

MORE: Twitter Tuesday tackles questions about Vernon Carey, Josh Green, Kansas and Alabama | Five-star Josh Green cuts list to six