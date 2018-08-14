Eight schools remain for power forward Kadin Shedrick
A top breakout performer during the July evaluation periods, Kadin Shedrick has entered the spotlight as a highly prioritized big man. Entering his senior year, Shedrick is ready to take another step toward his college decision, and he discussed with Rivals.com a final list of eight schools that he has decided upon.
A 6-foot-10 frontcourt prospect who can score in the post and causes issues as a defender near the basket, Shedrick is down to a group of eight schools. He told Rivals.com that he is now focused on a list consisting of Wisconsin, Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, Wake Forest, and Xavier.
“I feel like these schools would be the best fit for me on and off of the court,” Shedrick said about his final eight. “I do not have a timetable for a decision. I primarily want to go to a program where I have a good chance to develop, have a good relationship with the coaching staff and fit into their style of play.”
A native of North Carolina, Shedrick will take an unofficial visit to Virginia on Aug. 19. Having already taken a trip to Wake Forest on Aug. 4, an official visit has also been scheduled to Xavier, a trip that will begin on Wednesday, August 15.
One of the better upside frontcourt prospects in the 2019 class, the Garner Road product made a name for himself during the second live period, impressing coaches and media alike with his versatile offensive skillset, supreme length and soft hands that he used as a rebounder and finisher.
There is still some time to go before Shedrick even touches his basketball ceiling. Wherever he does eventually land, that program should expect a big man who will make incremental improvements throughout his career and one that can be used as a versatile piece in the half-court offense.