Where is Vernon Carey Jr headed? Any hope MSU gets him? — haldane (@Haldane89Tonya) August 12, 2018

Vernon Carey, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Vernon Carey's recruitment is far from over as a commitment is still a few more months away. The top-ranked senior already visited Michigan State in February and will complete official visits to the remaining programs on his final list - Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Miami - before the turn of the calendar. Duke was the favorite a year ago and had created a ton of momentum in Carey's recruitment. Fast-forward to today and Carey is no closer to a Blue Devils' commitment, a sign that the other four in the hunt have a puncher’s chance. Miami's connection to Carey and his family cannot be topped. Kentucky has picked things up, and North Carolina has remained a factor, too. In the end though, Michigan State and Duke may be the two to beat. I was much more confident in the Blue Devils a few months ago but Tom Izzo and his staff have not let off the gas and could be rewarded for it.

Where will Josh Green end up? — Gertrude Savage (@GertrudeSavag13) August 13, 2018

Josh Green Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Five-star guard Josh Green cut his list yesterday to a group of six: UNLV, Arizona, USC, Villanova, North Carolina and Kansas. Green isn't close to a commitment at this point and, despite rumors earlier this summer that the Trojans were in the lead, I believe that his recruitment is wide-open. If I had to guess, I'd put Arizona, Villanova and North Carolina ahead of USC, UNLV and Kansas in Green's recruitment. Arizona can offer the idea of playing close to his family, Villanova has piqued his interest thanks to its recent string of success and North Carolina has drawn his eye for a while now. Green's recruitment will play out a bit slower than others as he will be leaving home for his final high school season and attend IMG Academy this fall.

What are the chances Kansas lands two PF’s - Hurt and Robinson-Earl? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) August 12, 2018

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Kansas has prioritized Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Matthew Hurt as part of its frontcourt recruiting efforts and the Jayhawks have an excellent chance with both prospects. Robinson-Earl, a five-star forward that is capable of playing all three positions in the frontcourt, is a homegrown talent whose father, Lester Earl, played for the Jayhawks. While he has yet to cut his list, many believe that his recruitment will boil down to North Carolina and Kansas. Roy Williams has his own connections with Robinson-Earl as he coached Robinson-Earl's father in Lawrence. On the other end, Hurt is arguably the most prioritized prospect in recent years. Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky and others are in the hunt. Duke and North Carolina will be tough to beat, but ultimately I think Hurt ends up at Kansas.

Where will trendon watford go and does the commitment of Kira Lewis to Alabama effect his recruiting? — Thomas Eskridge (@thomas_eskridge) August 13, 2018

Trendon Watford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com