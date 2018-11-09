One of the more unique prospects in the 2019 class, Akok climbed the Rivals150 quickly, thanks to his ability to consistently make shots but also defend as a premier rim protector. Down to a final five, Akok discussed each program remaining in the picture.

The recruiting process has not been short on intrigue for top 35 forward Akok Akok , one of the breakouts from the July evaluation periods. Georgetown , Pitt , Providence , Syracuse and UConn recently hosted the four-star prospect, and a commitment is all that remains for the four-star recruit.

Georgetown: “It was a great weekend. Coach (Patrick) Ewing just feels like I could be the next big pro for him. He feels like I could really help his team and make their future even better. It is awesome having someone like him sharing his knowledge with me and maybe having the chance to play for him.”

Pitt: “Coach (Jeff) Capel just feels like I could be a great addition to his program, and that by going there we could become one of the top teams in the country. He came up to a lot of my practices this fall and has really made me a priority. He feels like he could get me to the next level and with his past in coaching those kinds of guys, he thinks he could do just the same with me.”

Providence: “It was fun getting the chance to see coach (Ed) Cooley and coach (Brian) Blaney. It was good hanging with them. It was a good overall weekend and I got the chance to see all of the facilities. It would be a good spot and could be a great place for me to develop and help me get to the next level.”

Syracuse: “Coach (Jim) Boeheim feels like I remind him of some of his best players in the past, like Jerami Grant, and how he helped get them to the NBA and he just feels like he could do that with me, too.”

UConn: “It is another school that I have a very good relationship with, coach (Danny) Hurley and the rest of the coaches there. I feel like it could be a good place for me to get better, but also make a run for the national championship.”