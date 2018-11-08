Top 40 senior combo guard Jahmius Ramsey said over the weekend that was very close to making his college choice. He wasn't kidding.

Thursday morning the Duncanville (Texas) High product who ranks No. 39 nationally decided that he will stay in his home state for college and committed to Chris Beard and Texas Tech.

"Through the process we did our research and listened to what people had to say," Ramsey's father Avery told Rivals.com. "After taking visits and doing our diligence, staying home is looking real good."

