Top 40 senior Jahmius Ramsey makes his pick
Top 40 senior combo guard Jahmius Ramsey said over the weekend that was very close to making his college choice. He wasn't kidding.
Thursday morning the Duncanville (Texas) High product who ranks No. 39 nationally decided that he will stay in his home state for college and committed to Chris Beard and Texas Tech.
"Through the process we did our research and listened to what people had to say," Ramsey's father Avery told Rivals.com. "After taking visits and doing our diligence, staying home is looking real good."
Physically tough, athletic and blessed with size and ability to play either the point or shooting guard positions. Ramsey has all of the tools to be one of the best two way players in the Big 12.
The chance to have the ball in his hands and play through mistakes figured large in Ramsey's pick of the Red Raiders.
"They say that it could be my team, my show and that I'll have the ball in my hands," Ramsey told Rivals.com last weekend. "I could come in and play through mistakes without having to look over my shoulder or anything like that."
The third member of Texas Tech's 2019 recruiting class, Ramsey joins four-star juco four man Khalid Thomas and three-star seven-footer Russel Tchewa in trio where all are expected to sign early.