“I definitely feel like my game has grown this summer, but because of that I want to play against even tougher competition,” Johnson said. “I’m playing on the PUMA circuit now and they’ve got a lot more dogs on the circuit so I’m excited to compete. I look at it like this is it because it’s July and this is my last time playing AAU. I know that I’ve gotta take it up a level, and I’m ready.”

Still, from a numbers standpoint, he’s quietly had as dominant a summer as any guard in the 2025 class, averaging 27 points a game on the New Balance circuit.

You won’t find DeMarco Johnson in the top tier of any mainstream national recruiting ranking; even in the Rivals150 , Johnson barely made the cut at No. 142.

This past season, the 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 13 points, five rebounds and five assists a game for Santa Margarita (Calif.) and recently announced that he would be transferring to national hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, where he’ll compete in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic.

“The biggest reason for moving was development,” Johnson said. “I know they’ll get me right for college and it’s against the best competition in the country. I want more offers and I feel like I have a lot more to prove.”

Even with the proverbial chip on his shoulder, Johnson’s got an impressive list of college suitors with California, LSU, Texas, Virginia Tech, Montana, Syracuse, TCU, West Virginia, UC Riverside and Virginia, among others, all knocking.

Johnson thrives in a fast-paced offense where he’s afforded freedom to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. He’s adept at getting to points on the floor, using speed bursts and shifty ball handling maneuvers, and scores efficiently or makes plays when he’s in rhythm.

The best part?

Johnson brings an abnormal energy on the defensive end, and prides himself in being an equally effective two-way floor general.

“I’ve got good offers, but it’s more than the offers; I want to get my name out there and get ranked higher,” Johnson said. “That’s a big thing for me, too. It’s really all about exposure and letting the work that I’m putting in speak for itself.”

Johnson said he’s holding off on visits until he gets to the East Coast for school, “probably in September.”

“I’m really just trying to find the best fit,” Johnson said. “I want to see who really wants me. I feel like I’ll make a decision around the middle of my senior year, so I’m not in a big rush. I definitely feel like I’m underrated, but I know a lot of people say that too. I just have to prove it.”