Prospects in the class of 2025 are beginning to fly off the board, as high-profile commitments are being made and the ensuing dominoes fall. This week’s roundtable centers on commitment season, as Rivals.com’s analyst duo of Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan weigh in on three questions related to the recruitments of a handful of high-profile juniors.

1. WHICH PROGRAM HAS IMPRESSED YOU MOST WITH THE EARLY WORK IT HAS DONE WITH THE 2025 CLASS?

Jamier Jones (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: There was a time not too terribly long ago that Providence was struggling to land anything resembling a major national prospect, but those days are long gone. Head coach Kim English already has a pair of top-100 prospects in the fold for 2025, as four-stars Jamier Jones and Jaylen Harrell have already made the call for the Friars. It certainly feels like this class could be one of the more impressive hauls in program history before all is said and done, as Providence is still in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects, such as Jalen Reece, Efeosa Oliogu and Tee Bartlett among a handful of others. Jordan: I’m liking what I’m seeing and hearing about in regards to Syracuse and Adrian Autry. They’ve already got multi-talented forward Sadiq White in the stable and are ringing out loudly when elite prospects talk about schools who have been in contact most consistently. That’s something I always listen for and it’s clear that Autry and Co. are using an aggressive approach trying to secure top talent.

*****

2. IT SEEMS LIKE DOMINOES ARE STARTING TO FALL IN THE CLASS OF 2025. WHICH UNCOMMITTED PROSPECT DO YOU SEE AS A SURE THING TO A PARTICULAR PROGRAM?

Meleek Thomas

Cassidy: It’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to imagine five-star guard Meleek Thomas landing anywhere but UConn. Arkansas once felt like a major threat, but it’s starting to seem as though the Razorbacks may land Darius Acuff, which would make it exceedingly difficult to also score Thomas. Buzz about UConn surging into the lead has been everywhere since Thomas put a bow on his June 22 visit to Storrs, and it seems as though the writing is starting to appear on the wall. Jordan: I just can’t see the Boozer twins landing anywhere other than Durham. Can’t see it. I know Miami is strong there and Arkansas is in play with Calipari in Fayetteville, but, in the end, I think that talented duo takes the reins after what looks to be a strong year for Jon Scheyer and Co. at Duke. The attention they’ll garner this season as one of the most talented teams with the probable No. 1 overall pick (Cooper Flagg) starring certainly won’t hurt the allure for the brothers.

*****

3. WHICH UNCOMMITTED 2025 PROSPECT DO YOU SEE AS A MUST-GET FOR A CERTAIN PROGRAM?

Malachi Moreno (Eliot Clough/Rivals.com)