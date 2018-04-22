DALLAS, Texas -- Who did your favorite coach watch on Saturday of the first April live period? Rivals.com National Basketball Analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have the rundown from a combined four events in the Dallas area on Saturday.



Arguably the best point guard in the country regardless of class, Hampton has been as good as anybody in Dallas and had Kansas (Bill Self), Kentucky (John Calipari), Michigan, Memphis, Texas, Duke and Baylor included in the crowd to watch him.



A long and bouncy sophomore forward from Texas, Brown had coaches from Baylor, UCLA, Texas A&M, Texas and Texas Tech.

One of the most complete scorers in the class of 2019, Watford had a big crowd including Alabama (Avery Johnson), Memphis (Penny Hardaway), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), TCU (Jamie Dixon), Indiana (Archie Miller), Auburn and Kentucky to see him.



One of the most skilled big men in a 2019 class that is loaded with high level post players, Baker drew coaches from North Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Baylor, Virginia and Oklahoma.



One of the elite playmakers in a strong class of 2020, Roach had a high level group of coaches including Virginia (Tony Bennett), Villanova (Jay Wright), UConn (Dan Hurley), Georgetown (Patrick Ewing), Texas (Shaka Smart), Miami (Jim Larrañaga), Wake Forest, Maryland, Notre Dame, UConn, Pitt, Ohio State

The latest high level import from Australia, Green was knocking down shots and slashing to the rim in front of coaches from USC, Florida State, UCLA, Oklahoma, Marquette, SMU, Villanova (Jay Wright), Virginia (Tony Bennett), Texas Tech (Chris Beard), Oregon (Dana Altman), Washington, Arizona (Sean Miller) and many others.



A premier scorer in 2020 who shoots with range and drives with athleticism, Mannion had the attention of the likes of USC, Arizona (Sean Miller), UCLA, Florida State, Marquette, Oregon (Dan Altman) and Washington.



One of 2020's top wing players, Walker drew coaches from Auburn, Georgia, West Virginia and Texas A&M.

A long and skilled forward who can shoot with range, Williams has immense upside and had California (Wyking Jones), Wake Forest, Stanford (Jerod Haase), Creighton, San Diego (Sam Scholl), Oregon State, Texas A&M, Purdue, Rice and more on hand.



A skilled combo forward from Texas, Wilson was one of the most closely watched prospects at the Adidas Gauntlet event. Michigan (John Beilein), North Carolina (Roy Williams), Oklahoma (Lon Kruger), Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas and Baylor all watched.



One of the more physically impressive sophomores, Lohner is also skilled and drew Baylor (Scott Drew), Purdue, Texas A&M and BYU.



One of the more skilled scorers in the sophomore class, Thompson had plenty of coaches including Tulsa (Frank Haith), Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Kansas, Oklahoma and others watching him play.



A guard who can score or set up teammates, Moore had Villanova (Jay Wright), Michigan (John Beilein), Miami, Louisville, Wake Forest, Maryland and Notre Dame among those on hand.



One of the more physical and athletic wing slashers in the 2019 class, Watson drew Oregon (Dana Altman), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), Georgia Tech (Josh Pastner), Virginia Tech (Buzz Williams), Virginia (Tony Bennett), Oklahoma State, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State.

A skilled forward with big time grades, the better academic programs are putting heat on Delaire including Vanderbilt, Duke, Davidson, UCLA, UConn, Maryland and Northwestern were just a few spotted on hand.



A bouncy and energetic four man who lives above the rim, Smith had Baylor, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech (Buzz Williams) and more in the crowd.



Emerging as one of the most sought after point guards on the Eastern seaboard, Harris had Virginia Tech (Buzz Williams), Florida State (Leonard Hamilton), Georgetown (Patrick Ewing), Maryland, Louisville, Wake Forest and Ohio State in the house to see him.



As speedy as they come with the ball in his hands, Lewis had Alabama (Avery Johnson), Georgia Tech (Josh Pastner), Dayton (Anthony Grant), Auburn, Iowa State, Georgia and Tulane in attendance.



An explosive scorer from Georgia, the four-star guard drew Georgia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, UAB (Ron Sanchez) and Butler.