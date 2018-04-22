RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team
DALLAS - The first full day of the spring evaluation periods kicked into high gear on Saturday as all three shoe company brands put on showcase events throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. What we saw during the course of the day was the potential for a dominant defense at Kentucky, how Penny Hardaway might be lurking again, and the perfect remedy for Oklahoma’s struggles from last season.
KENTUCKY CAN BE ELITE ON DEFENSE
If recent Kentucky commit Ashton Hagans is able to reclassify from the 2019 to 2018 class, he could help form an elite defensive unit for the Wildcats next season alongside Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley.
The five-star prospect is still working through the reclassification process.
“I am just trying to get all caught up with school and it is just a possibility that I would reclassify into 2018,” he said. “It is just finishing up classes right now and getting all of my credits to qualify. I would say I would know in the next few weeks, sometime by June.”
Hagans again put his Game Elite squad on his back Saturday, going for a cool 29 points. While he does have to cut down on his turnovers, Hagans' defensive mastery remains the best in high school basketball.
If Hagans gets everything in order and joins the UK program next season, his game-changing defensive ability will make things that much easier for Johnson, Herro and Quickley. Throw in the rim-protecting skills of Nick Richards on the backline and likely returns of Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington and the Wildcats would have a balanced, championship-contending roster.
ANOTHER FOR PENNY?
Wednesday, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers dished out a scholarship offer to five-star junior Trendon Watford. Alabama has long been viewed as the favorite for the 6-foot-8 forward, but the Tigers enter the fray as a legitimate contender for his commitment.
Watford finished last year playing with M33M, a travel program sponsored former NBA player Mike Miller who recently accepted an assistant coaching position at Memphis.
The Tigers' entry into Watford's recruitment is significant, but by no means is it a done deal that he ends up at Memphis. The Tide remain a major factor along with Kentucky, TCU and Indiana.
HARMON THE PERFECT REMEDY FOR OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma 2019 commit De’Vion Harmon impressed Saturday. Ranked No. 38 in the 2019 Rivals150, Harmon's toughness, burst and speed were all on display.
Harmon would have been an ideal fit for the Sooners this past season, as his ability to make plays and create his own shot would have paired nicely with star freshman Trae Young.
The four-star Harmon still needs to further fine-tune his his decision-making abilities, but his willingness to make things happen when things stall and ability to make winning plays whenever they matter the most make him a welcome addition to the Sooners' program.
By the time Harmon enrolls in 2019, he should be ready to take the reigns of the OU offense alongside soon-to-be freshman Jamal Bieniemy.