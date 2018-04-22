DALLAS - The first full day of the spring evaluation periods kicked into high gear on Saturday as all three shoe company brands put on showcase events throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. What we saw during the course of the day was the potential for a dominant defense at Kentucky , how Penny Hardaway might be lurking again, and the perfect remedy for Oklahoma ’s struggles from last season.

If recent Kentucky commit Ashton Hagans is able to reclassify from the 2019 to 2018 class, he could help form an elite defensive unit for the Wildcats next season alongside Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley.

The five-star prospect is still working through the reclassification process.

“I am just trying to get all caught up with school and it is just a possibility that I would reclassify into 2018,” he said. “It is just finishing up classes right now and getting all of my credits to qualify. I would say I would know in the next few weeks, sometime by June.”

Hagans again put his Game Elite squad on his back Saturday, going for a cool 29 points. While he does have to cut down on his turnovers, Hagans' defensive mastery remains the best in high school basketball.

If Hagans gets everything in order and joins the UK program next season, his game-changing defensive ability will make things that much easier for Johnson, Herro and Quickley. Throw in the rim-protecting skills of Nick Richards on the backline and likely returns of Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington and the Wildcats would have a balanced, championship-contending roster.