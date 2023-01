Christian Bliss , a 2024 guard, is a player to watch over the next year or so. He’s a confident scorer that plays with swagger and has started to gather mid-major offers and high-major interest.

Virginia: “I like the culture they established there. They play winning basketball and preach defense. I also like how they have developed their guys.”

Xavier: “I like the coaches and have gotten to know them over time. I really like their approach to the game. They have also been playing great basketball and I have enjoyed watching them play this year.”

DePaul: “I like that they allow their freshmen to come in and have an impact right away. I also like the way they let their guys play.”

St. John’s: “They are the hometown school and I grew up following them since I’m from Queens. It would be nice to play at Madison Square Garden, somewhere I have dreamed of playing since I was young.”