BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The 2024 Under Armour Elite 24 hosted its tune-up scrimmage on Friday night and drew top high school talent from around the country and beyond to the Brooklyn Nets’ practice family in the Big Apple. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand for the event and shares some his takeaways from the scrimmage below.

ABAEV SHINES TALKS UPCOMING OFFICIALS

Four-star wing Shon Abaev showed flashes of greatness during Friday’s scrimmage, acting as a point forward and offensive initiator for most of the contest. The 6-foot-7 prospect’s perimeter skills were on full display, as was his defensive versatility. It’s becoming more and more clear that Abaev will shine wherever he lands at the college level, and the picture of where that may end up being is beginning to clear. Dayton (Aug. 23), Syracuse (Aug. 30), USC (Sept. 13), Auburn (Sept. 20), Cincinnati (Oct. 2) and Maryland (Oct. 8) will all receive official visits from four-star wing this fall. As for a decision date, that's still in the works, but Abaev plans on completing his entire visit tour before putting a bow on his recruitment. “I don’t have a date for an announcement, but it will be after my visits,” Abaev said. “This is a very big decision for me and my family, so I am going to take my time with it.”

ARIZONA FADES WHILE MICHIGAN EMERGES WITH STATON

Early in the summer it seemed as though Arizona and UNLV stood at the top of four-star center Xavion Staton. These days, things on that front have changed. On Friday, Staton said in-state UNLV is still one of his top choices and has been consistent in their pursuit of his commitment. Arizona, on the other hand, has pulled back and has dropped out of the prominent position it once held. Replacing the Wildcats in the thick of the hunt to land Staton? The new coaching staff at Michigan led by offseason hire Dusty May, who will host the big man for an official visit on Sept. 21. “That coaching staff is awesome with their support. If I had to name a second school – other than UNLV – based on the level of support I get from them, it would be Michigan. If I decide to go away for school, that’s the kind of support I need.” Staton added that both USC and BYU are also now heavily involved in his recruitment and seems particularly intrigued by the new coaching regime in Provo following a Zoom with head coach Kevin Young. Staton will visit BYU on Nov. 2 and USC on Oct. 5. His Oct. 26 visit to UNLV, however, remains the most pivotal of the bunch. “It’s my hometown and the relationship is automatically there,” Staton said of the Rebels on Friday. “The coaching staff there is always supporting me and showing love. They really believe in me. Being able to stay home and play could be a potential thing for me. I like the kind of support that I get there.”

RECENT DUKE VISIT RESONATES WITH LEWIS

Acaden Lewis